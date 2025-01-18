Randal Kolo Muani’s anticipated move to Juventus has been one of the most talked-about transfers in the January window. The French striker was expected to bolster the Italian side’s Serie A campaign, but Paris Saint-Germain facing FIFA regulations and his absence from the matchup against AC Milan have raised concerns: is Kolo Muani’s transfer to Juventus at risk?

Among several suitors, including Manchester United, Juventus emerged as the frontrunner, agreeing to cover 100% of Kolo Muani’s salary. However, the deal has stalled due to a FIFA rule limiting the number of players a club can loan out during a season.

Under FIFA’s 2020 regulation, clubs are limited to six outgoing loans per season starting from 2024-25, with exemptions only for players under 21 who graduated from the club’s youth academy. PSG has already hit this limit, leaving the Kolo Muani loan agreement in limbo.

The regulation aims to foster player development, promote competitive balance, and prevent player hoarding. With a permanent transfer currently off the table, PSG and Juventus have faced obstacles in completing the deal.

PSG and Juventus, optimistic for the deal to be completed

Despite the FIFA rules blocking the deal, both PSG and Juventus are positive regarding the completion of the signing. To solve this issue, the French side will recur to the only alternatives available: sell permanently one of the players on loan or recall them.

All documents have been signed, Kolo Muani already completed the medical tests, and it’s in both parties interested to resolve the situation as sson as possible. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cher Ndour, who spent the first half of the season at Besiktas, is set to return to PSG. This move would clear the way for Kolo Muani to join Juventus.

Once this restrictions gets resolved in the next days, the Frenchman will be officially announce at Juventus. “Randal Kolo Muani deal will happen, it’s just about technical issues to be resolved. Randal will play for Juventus from next week,” Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed before the Milan game.

When will Kolo Muani debut for Juventus?

Kolo Muani was initially expected to debut in Juventus’ Matchday 21 clash against AC Milan, but the unresolved issue delayed his availability. Additionally, he will be ineligible for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge, as he wasn’t registered on the UEFA list. His debut is now likely to take place in the following league match against Napoli, Serie A’s current leaders.