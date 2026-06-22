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Why is France vs Iraq second half delayed? Updated restart time for 2026 World Cup clash in Philadelphia

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France.

France and Iraq‘s high-stakes Group I match ground to a sudden halt on Monday afternoon, with Les Bleus holding a narrow 1-0 advantage courtesy of a 14th-minute strike from Kylian Mbappe. As the teams retreated to the locker rooms at Lincoln Financial Field, stadium officials announced that the start of the second half would be indefinitely delayed due to dangerous weather.

Severe thunderstorms and active lightning strikes in the South Philadelphia area triggered mandatory stadium safety protocols, forcing a minimum 30-minute delay before play can legally resume. Because the storm rolled in precisely during the intermission, the standard 15-minute halftime break will be extended while organizers wait for the cell to pass.

Under U.S. sporting regulations and strict FIFA safety guidelines, any lightning strike detected within an eight-mile radius of an open-air venue demands an immediate shelter-in-place order. Both teams must remain in their respective locker rooms and fans are required to clear the bowl to seek shelter under the concourses, with the mandatory 30-minute countdown clock resetting with every subsequent lightning strike.

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Prior to the end of the first half, driving rain had already sent fans scrambling for cover as a heavy downpour slicked the playing surface while the match was still active. The officiating crew added just three minutes of stoppage time to the opening period, choosing to whistle for halftime as quickly as possible to get the players safely off the pitch before the severe weather cell made landfall directly over the stadium.

Philadelphia Stadium&#039;s big screen shows a weather warning during half time.

Philadelphia Stadium’s big screen shows a weather warning during half time.

While tournament organizers initially targeted a 7:00 PM ET restart window, a lingering severe weather warning has forced officials to suspend the match until further notice. According to Canadian outlet TSN, the second half start time has now changed to 7:50 PM ET.

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What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Iraq?

Fans have gradually filtered back into the stands to reclaim their seat at the Philadelphia Stadium, anxiously waiting for an official sign of life on the pitch. However, the playing surface remains completely empty, as neither team has emerged from the locker rooms to begin warm-ups ahead of the restarted second half.

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What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Iraq?

What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Iraq?

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What is Iraq’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

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