Is Luka Modric playing? Panama vs Croatia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

With Panama and Croatia both looking for their first win at the 2026 World Cup, this match could go a long way toward shaping Group L, as Luka Modric is expected to start.

For Croatia, their first match was the toughest one, as they had England on the fixture. However, even with the talent of their rivals, the performance was not the best, and they were beaten 4-2. This match looks like a great chance to redeem themselves against a weaker team.

Panama’s debut was almost historic, as they came very close to earning a point until Ghana scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Their goal of reaching the next round may now look out of reach with the teams in the group.

Panama vs Croatia lineups

The lineup that Thomas Christiansen confirmed for Panama is this one: Mosquera, Blackman, Cordoba, Ramos, Harvey, Andrade, Murillo, Martinez, Rodriguez, Barcenas and Fajardo.

Modric didn’t complete the first match (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On the Croatia side, Zlatko Dalić chose this lineup: Livakovic, Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Sutalo, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Perisic, Pasalic and Musa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Croatia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Panama

Their final matches

For the final match of the group, which will decide the teams reaching the next round on June 27, Panama are playing against England while Croatia meet Ghana. England currently lead Group L with 4 points and a +2 goal difference, followed by Ghana with 4 points and a +1 goal difference. Panama are third with 0 points and a -1 goal difference, while Croatia are last with 0 points and a -2 goal difference.