Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Colombia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with DR Congo

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
James Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates a goal.
© Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia celebrates a goal.

Following their surprise absence from Qatar 2022, Colombia have managed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, arriving as a team capable of causing upsets. Demonstrating their strength, they secured a victory against Uzbekistan, performing in impressive fashion. As a result, they have climbed the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, arriving in strong form ahead of their clash against DR Congo.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Colombia are ranked 12th with 1712.60 points. After their victory over Uzbekistan, they have climbed one spot in the ranking, nearing the top 10. In recent years, they have managed to regain their consistency, compared to their 49th position in June 2011. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd in July–August 2018.

Despite their upgrade in the FIFA ranking spots, Colombia are not the highest-ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Portugal currently hold the 7th spot with 1766.74 points. Then, DR Congo are ranked 43rd spot with 1487.18 points. Finally, Uzbekistan rank as the lowest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 58th spot with 1432.84 points.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

After having secured a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, Colombia face an ideal opportunity in today’s game: Securing their Round of 32 spot. Facing DR Congo’s impressive defense, they would need to rely on their possession game and their wing-backs’ offensive approach. Nonetheless, head coach Néstor Lorenzo may opt for a change in the striker position, seeking a strong presence in 1v1 duels.

Daniel Munoz #2 of Colombia celebrates a goal.

Daniel Munoz #2 of Colombia celebrates a goal.

Colombia’s defensive problems may prove costly vs DR Congo

Over the last few years, Colombia have proven to be one of the best attacking teams in CONMEBOL. However, they tend to shine against teams that propose an attacking style of play, as they exploit space and their dribbling on the wings gives them a major advantage. Therefore,their match against DR Congo could be quite difficult. In addition, the defensive problems of James Rodríguez’s team could hurt them considerably.

Advertisement
How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

see also

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Both Johan Mojica and Daniel Muñoz tend to be very attacking full-backs for Colombia. Therefore, they often leave numerous spaces behind them, something DR Congo can take advantage of effectively. In addition, Davinson Sánchez often makes some defensive errors in the build-up phase. As a result, head coach Néstor Lorenzo could decide to opt for Yerry Mina, looking to counteract the opponent’s aerial game.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How Croatia’s win, draw, or loss vs Panama could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

How Croatia’s win, draw, or loss vs Panama could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

The scenarios for a win, draw or loss of Croatia against Panama in Group L of the 2026 World Cup.

What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Colombia?

What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Colombia?

DR Congo have managed to surprise in the 2026 World Cup. By securing an important draw to Portugal, they can still dream of reaching the knockout stages. Moreover, they have escalated some positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of the match against Colombia.

Is Luka Modric playing? Panama vs Croatia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Is Luka Modric playing? Panama vs Croatia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

The match between Panama and Croatia in Group L of the 2026 World Cup has Luka Modric from the beginning.

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Colombia will face off against DR Congo in Matchday 2 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this exciting clash live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo