Why Antoine Griezmann is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

France enters the 2026 World Cup among the leading contenders to lift the trophy, boasting extraordinary depth, world-class talent, and one of the most experienced squads in international soccer. However, one of the most familiar faces of the modern France national team will not be part of the journey in North America, as Antoine Griezmann watches from afar.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the attack, Didier Deschamps preparing for his final tournament as head coach, and France chasing a third World Cup final appearance in a row, attention has also turned toward the notable absence of Griezmann. The former Atletico Madrid star played a pivotal role in some of the greatest moments in recent French soccer history, making his absence one of the tournament’s most discussed storylines.

Les Blues head into the World Cup with enormous expectations after reaching four finals in the last seven major tournaments and winning the 2018 World Cup. The national team remains packed with elite talent, including Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, and Marcus Thuram.

Deschamps has assembled a squad that combines proven winners with emerging stars. The coach, who has guided France since 2012, will step down after the tournament, making this competition his final opportunity to add another major trophy to an already remarkable legacy.

Desire Doue of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates.

The French squad was drawn into a challenging Group I alongside Senegal, Norway, and Iraq. While France remains the favorite to top the group, the presence of Senegal and Norway means there is little room for complacency.

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The missing piece in France’s squad

As fans examined the final squad list, one name immediately stood out by its absence. Antoine Griezmann, who had become one of the defining figures of the Deschamps era, was nowhere to be found. The forward was instrumental in the nation’s 2018 World Cup triumph and remained a central figure throughout the run to the 2022 World Cup final.

For many supporters, seeing France at a major tournament without Griezmann feels unusual. For more than a decade, he was one of the team’s most reliable performers, combining creativity, goals, leadership, and a relentless work ethic.

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Why Antoine Griezmann is missing the 2026 World Cup

The reason behind Griezmann’s absence is ultimately straightforward, though it marks the end of an important chapter for French soccer. Griezmann officially retired from international soccer on September 30, 2024, bringing an end to his 10-year career with France.

The decision came after Euro 2024 and concluded a remarkable international journey that saw him earn 137 caps, become one of France’s leading scorers, and help the national team win the World Cup and the UEFA Nations League.

The veteran forward released a heartfelt statement announcing his departure from international soccer, choosing to pass the baton to a younger generation of players. His retirement meant there was no possibility of his being selected for the 2026 World Cup squad, regardless of his club form.

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Antoine Griezmann of France kisses the World Cup trophy.

Young stars reshaping France

Griezmann’s departure coincided with a broader transition inside the France setup. Following Euro 2024, Deschamps began placing greater trust in younger creative players. Talents such as Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue, and Maghnes Akliouche increasingly became part of the national team’s future plans.

The squad remains incredibly talented, but the balance has shifted toward a younger generation. While veterans such as N’Golo Kante and several experienced defenders remain involved, the attacking structure is now largely built around Mbappe and a new wave of creative stars.

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Antoine Griezmann of France looks on as he sits on the substitutes bench

Various reports also suggested that Griezmann was disappointed when Deschamps awarded the captaincy to Mbappe following Hugo Lloris’ retirement, although the forward never publicly allowed that situation to overshadow his commitment to the national team.