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Argentina vs Austria LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi starts in the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Marcel Sabitzer of Austria.
© Michael Steele/Christian Bruna/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Marcel Sabitzer of Austria.

After securing key victories in their 2026 World Cup debuts, Argentina and Austria meet, aiming to decide the leadership of Group J. As reigning tournament champions, Lionel Scaloni’s team carries all the pressure to secure a win, with their star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi. However, Ralf Rangnick’s team has proven its competitiveness with his gegenpressing system with Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer at the helm. Here we will provide minute-by-minute coverage.

Ralf Rangnick has managed to keep Austria as a highly competitive team. Feeling quite comfortable defensively, they could complicate Lionel Messi’s Argentina, as they do not leave as many spaces as Algeria. In addition, they are quite efficient on the counterattack, as they have a midfield capable of producing passes to redirect the ball. However, they would need to be very effective in front of goal to chase the 2026 World Cup knockout stages.

Unlike the match against Algeria, Argentina could face a much more complicated opponent. With this in mind, head coach Lionel Scaloni could make some changes in midfield to improve their efficiency in front of goal and break through the opponent’s defense. In addition, Lionel Messi may not have the same amount of space as in his debut, so he would need to rely on collective play to unlock spaces and pursue his scoring threat.

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Argentina announce their starting lineup

Looking to top Group J, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to maintain the same strategy to the one used in the debut against Algeria. Led by Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez, they will look for attacking firepower. Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Thiago Almada are set to complete the midfield. In the defensive phase, the lineup of Facundo Medina, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, and Nahuel Molina is maintained.

Argentina will lineup as follows: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Argentina vs Austria is set to start at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT

You can watch 2026 World Cup game live on Fubo here.

Argentina face Austria in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Argentina and Austria in the 2026 World Cup at Arlington Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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What is Austria's current FIFA World Ranking for the 2026 World Cup? See where they stand ahead of their massive Group J clash against top-ranked Argentina.

Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Austria confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Austria confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

After securing a crucial victory in their 2026 World Cup debut, Argentina face Austria, aiming for another win to move to the top of Group J. Following his emphatic hat-trick, all eyes are on Lionel Messi, who could once again prove to be the difference-maker.

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