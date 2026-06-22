Argentina vs Austria LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi starts in the 2026 World Cup Group J game

After securing key victories in their 2026 World Cup debuts, Argentina and Austria meet, aiming to decide the leadership of Group J. As reigning tournament champions, Lionel Scaloni’s team carries all the pressure to secure a win, with their star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi. However, Ralf Rangnick’s team has proven its competitiveness with his gegenpressing system with Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer at the helm. Here we will provide minute-by-minute coverage.

Ralf Rangnick has managed to keep Austria as a highly competitive team. Feeling quite comfortable defensively, they could complicate Lionel Messi’s Argentina, as they do not leave as many spaces as Algeria. In addition, they are quite efficient on the counterattack, as they have a midfield capable of producing passes to redirect the ball. However, they would need to be very effective in front of goal to chase the 2026 World Cup knockout stages.

Unlike the match against Algeria, Argentina could face a much more complicated opponent. With this in mind, head coach Lionel Scaloni could make some changes in midfield to improve their efficiency in front of goal and break through the opponent’s defense. In addition, Lionel Messi may not have the same amount of space as in his debut, so he would need to rely on collective play to unlock spaces and pursue his scoring threat.