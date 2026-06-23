Cristiano Ronaldo achieves World Cup record Lionel Messi can’t match by scoring in every tournament he has played

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have spent nearly two decades rewriting soccer history, but another chapter was added during Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign. Stepping up when it matters most, Cristiano Ronaldo struck against Uzbekistan in a tense Group K showdown, cementing a historic World Cup scoring streak that even Messi cannot equal.

Portugal entered the match under pressure after a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening game. Uzbekistan arrived looking to recover from a 3-1 defeat against Colombia, but Ronaldo’s moment changed the atmosphere and gave Portugal the breakthrough it desperately needed.

The goal also continued one of the most remarkable individual stories in World Cup history. At 41 years old and competing in his sixth tournament, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again showed why he remains one of the greatest goalscorers the sport has ever produced.

Ronaldo makes history across six World Cups

Ronaldo’s brace against Uzbekistan completed a unique achievement that separates him from many other legends of the game. The Portugal forward has now scored in every FIFA World Cup he has represented his country in, becoming the first player to find the net across six different editions of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during the International Friendly match.

His World Cup journey began in Germany in 2006, when he scored against Iran. Since then, he has continued to appear on the scoresheet in every tournament:

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World Cup Goals Opponent(s) 2006 Germany 1 Iran (Penalty) 2010 South Africa 1 North Korea 2014 Brazil 1 Ghana 2018 Russia 4 Hat-trick vs. Spain, 1 vs. Morocco 2022 Qatar 1 Ghana (Penalty) 2026 United States / Canada / Mexico 2 Uzbekistan

Before the Uzbekistan match, Ronaldo had already become the first male player to score in five different World Cups. The latest goal pushed the record even further and added another historic achievement to an already legendary career.

Why Messi can’t reach Ronaldo’s World Cup scoring record

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has always been built around historic comparisons, and the World Cup has been one of the biggest stages for their competition. While Messi has achieved incredible milestones, including winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, he does not hold the same record because he failed to score in one edition of the tournament.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The 38-year-old has played in six World Cups, but the 2010 tournament in South Africa remains the only exception where he did not score. His World Cup goals have come across the other five editions, including a brilliant 2022 campaign and goals during the 2026 tournament.

World Cup Goals Opponent(s) 2006 Germany 1 Serbia and Montenegro 2010 South Africa 0 — 2014 Brazil 4 1 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1 vs. Iran, 2 vs. Nigeria 2018 Russia 1 Nigeria 2022 Qatar 7 1 vs. Saudi Arabia (Penalty), 1 vs. Mexico, 1 vs. Australia, 1 vs. Netherlands (Penalty), 1 vs. Croatia (Penalty), 2 vs. France (One penalty) 2026 United States / Canada / Mexico 5 Hat-trick vs. Algeria, 2 vs. Austria

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The comparison between the two icons remains fascinating. Ronaldo now has eight World Cup goals across his career, while Messi leads the all-time active player scoring charts with a higher total. However, Ronaldo’s ability to score in every tournament he has entered creates a record of consistency that Messi cannot replicate.