Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
portugal
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves World Cup record Lionel Messi can’t match by scoring in every tournament he has played

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© Lars Baron & Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have spent nearly two decades rewriting soccer history, but another chapter was added during Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign. Stepping up when it matters most, Cristiano Ronaldo struck against Uzbekistan in a tense Group K showdown, cementing a historic World Cup scoring streak that even Messi cannot equal.

Portugal entered the match under pressure after a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening game. Uzbekistan arrived looking to recover from a 3-1 defeat against Colombia, but Ronaldo’s moment changed the atmosphere and gave Portugal the breakthrough it desperately needed.

The goal also continued one of the most remarkable individual stories in World Cup history. At 41 years old and competing in his sixth tournament, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again showed why he remains one of the greatest goalscorers the sport has ever produced.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Ronaldo makes history across six World Cups

Ronaldo’s brace against Uzbekistan completed a unique achievement that separates him from many other legends of the game. The Portugal forward has now scored in every FIFA World Cup he has represented his country in, becoming the first player to find the net across six different editions of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during the International Friendly match.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during the International Friendly match.

His World Cup journey began in Germany in 2006, when he scored against Iran. Since then, he has continued to appear on the scoresheet in every tournament:

Advertisement
World CupGoalsOpponent(s)
2006 Germany1Iran (Penalty)
2010 South Africa1North Korea
2014 Brazil1Ghana
2018 Russia4Hat-trick vs. Spain, 1 vs. Morocco
2022 Qatar1Ghana (Penalty)
2026 United States / Canada / Mexico2Uzbekistan

Before the Uzbekistan match, Ronaldo had already become the first male player to score in five different World Cups. The latest goal pushed the record even further and added another historic achievement to an already legendary career.

Why Messi can’t reach Ronaldo’s World Cup scoring record

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has always been built around historic comparisons, and the World Cup has been one of the biggest stages for their competition. While Messi has achieved incredible milestones, including winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, he does not hold the same record because he failed to score in one edition of the tournament.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The 38-year-old has played in six World Cups, but the 2010 tournament in South Africa remains the only exception where he did not score. His World Cup goals have come across the other five editions, including a brilliant 2022 campaign and goals during the 2026 tournament.

World CupGoalsOpponent(s)
2006 Germany1Serbia and Montenegro
2010 South Africa0
2014 Brazil41 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1 vs. Iran, 2 vs. Nigeria
2018 Russia1Nigeria
2022 Qatar71 vs. Saudi Arabia (Penalty), 1 vs. Mexico, 1 vs. Australia, 1 vs. Netherlands (Penalty), 1 vs. Croatia (Penalty), 2 vs. France (One penalty)
2026 United States / Canada / Mexico5Hat-trick vs. Algeria, 2 vs. Austria
Advertisement

The comparison between the two icons remains fascinating. Ronaldo now has eight World Cup goals across his career, while Messi leads the all-time active player scoring charts with a higher total. However, Ronaldo’s ability to score in every tournament he has entered creates a record of consistency that Messi cannot replicate.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup wait with first brace of 2026 tournament as incredible career tally reaches 975

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup wait with first brace of 2026 tournament as incredible career tally reaches 975

The legendary 41-year-old forward has finally delivered when his national team needed him most.

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

The Milan winger’s absence from the expected starting lineup has raised questions among supporters as Portugal looks for a response after a disappointing opening result.

What is Uzbekistan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?

What is Uzbekistan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Portugal?

Uzbekistan’s newly revealed FIFA ranking adds extra excitement ahead of their second group-stage match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Houston.

How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Uzbekistan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Uzbekistan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

With so much riding on the outcome, let's take a look at how each scenario may impact the 2026 World Cup Group K rankings, including the impact on Colombia and DR Congo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo