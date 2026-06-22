What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Iraq?

France firmly re-established its status as a tournament favorite following a convincing 3-1 victory over Senegal on Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup. Now preparing to face Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Les Bleus are eager to keep stacking wins and solidify their position at the tournament.

According to the live global tracking updates, France currently occupies the No. 2 spot in the world with 1887.11 ranking points. Prior to the tournament, they had slipped to third following a brief slide, but their opening-match win over Senegal, combined with Spain’s draw against Cape Verde, launched the French back into the second position.

Since finishing as runners-up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France has consistently hovered near the absolute top of the global ladder. They briefly reclaimed the world’s No. 1 ranking earlier this spring following the March international window, a spot they held for several weeks before settling into their current position.

When evaluating Group I, France holds a significant statistical advantage over every opponent in the section. Senegal represents their closest competitor at 17th in the live metrics, followed by Erling Haaland’s Norway at 27th, while Iraq sits at the bottom of the group tracking at No. 63.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France waving at the fans.

France looking for a place in the round of 32

The initial victory over Senegal placed Les Bleus in a temporary tie at the summit of Group I alongside a high-flying Norway squad. Facing Iraq on Monday afternoon, Didier Deschamps’ side can practically touch the knockout phase, though their mathematical seeding relies on external group outcomes.

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A decisive victory over Iraq would vault France to six points and guarantee their progression into the Round of 32. Should the Norwegians secure at least a draw in their parallel match, it would set up a highly anticipated Matchday 3 blockbuster between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to decide the group winner.