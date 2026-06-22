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What is France’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Iraq?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Michael Olise #11 of France.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesMichael Olise #11 of France.

France firmly re-established its status as a tournament favorite following a convincing 3-1 victory over Senegal on Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup. Now preparing to face Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Les Bleus are eager to keep stacking wins and solidify their position at the tournament.

According to the live global tracking updates, France currently occupies the No. 2 spot in the world with 1887.11 ranking points. Prior to the tournament, they had slipped to third following a brief slide, but their opening-match win over Senegal, combined with Spain’s draw against Cape Verde, launched the French back into the second position.

Since finishing as runners-up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France has consistently hovered near the absolute top of the global ladder. They briefly reclaimed the world’s No. 1 ranking earlier this spring following the March international window, a spot they held for several weeks before settling into their current position.

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When evaluating Group I, France holds a significant statistical advantage over every opponent in the section. Senegal represents their closest competitor at 17th in the live metrics, followed by Erling Haaland’s Norway at 27th, while Iraq sits at the bottom of the group tracking at No. 63.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France waving at the fans.

France looking for a place in the round of 32

The initial victory over Senegal placed Les Bleus in a temporary tie at the summit of Group I alongside a high-flying Norway squad. Facing Iraq on Monday afternoon, Didier Deschamps’ side can practically touch the knockout phase, though their mathematical seeding relies on external group outcomes.

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A decisive victory over Iraq would vault France to six points and guarantee their progression into the Round of 32. Should the Norwegians secure at least a draw in their parallel match, it would set up a highly anticipated Matchday 3 blockbuster between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to decide the group winner.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Despite being in halftime, the game between France and Iraq will be suffering a delay until the game resumes.

What is Iraq’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

What is Iraq’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

What is Iraq's current FIFA World Ranking for the 2026 World Cup? See where the Lions of Mesopotamia stand ahead of their Group I match against France.

Why aren’t Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante starting for France against Iraq at the 2026 World Cup?

Why aren’t Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante starting for France against Iraq at the 2026 World Cup?

The absence of Aurelien Tchouameni and N'Golo Kante has surprised many supporters, especially with both midfielders playing key roles for France, leaving fans wondering why two experienced stars have been left out.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Iraq confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I game

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Iraq confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I game

France and Iraq are clashing for Group I, with Kylian Mbappe included in the starting XI for Les Bleus.

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