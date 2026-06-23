Cristiano Ronaldo puts records aside to reveal what kept him going after difficult spell before Portugal’s World Cup response

Cristiano Ronaldo has recaptured attention following Portugal’s emphatic World Cup victory over Uzbekistan. The veteran captain delivered a historic performance that changed the mood around the national team, but the biggest revelation came after the match when Ronaldo opened up about what helped him overcome one of the most difficult moments of his career.

Portugal defeated Uzbekistan 5-0 in Houston to move closer to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, with Ronaldo scoring twice in the first half and creating one of the most memorable moments of the tournament so far. The victory arrived after a frustrating opening draw against DR Congo, where questions were raised about Ronaldo’s role, his form, and whether Portugal could still rely on their legendary forward.

The pressure around Ronaldo increased after Portugal’s disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening Group K match. The 41-year-old striker struggled to influence the game, failing to score despite taking three attempts, which led to criticism from fans and pundits questioning whether Roberto Martínez should make changes.

However, Ronaldo answered those doubts in the best possible way against Uzbekistan. Just six minutes into the match, he opened the scoring with a clinical finish from Joao Cancelo’s cross, becoming the first player in history to score at six different FIFA World Cups. The moment was filled with emotion as his teammates surrounded him and the Houston crowd celebrated a historic achievement.

Ronaldo then added a second goal before halftime, calmly finishing Bruno Fernandes’ perfectly weighted pass to complete a brace that helped Portugal take complete control of the match. Between his two goals, Nuno Mendes scored a brilliant free kick, while an own goal and a late Rafael Leao strike completed Portugal’s dominant 5-0 victory.

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Ronaldo reveals what helped him overcome criticism

After the match, Ronaldo spoke about the difficult period he experienced following Portugal’s opening draw. The veteran admitted that the criticism affected him, but he insisted that his mentality and commitment to hard work allowed him to overcome the pressure.

“I know that whoever works hard, God helps him. It was a tough week, a dark one; it started as if I had retired from football,” Ronaldo said after the game. “But I held on as I always hold on because I believe in work more than soccer. It was tough, I have to admit, but we came back.”

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Ronaldo’s words showed that the emotional reaction after his goals was about more than personal statistics. The Portuguese captain had faced another wave of doubts despite already being one of the most accomplished players in soccer history, and his response came through his performance on the pitch.

Records were never Ronaldo’s main focus

Despite breaking another historic milestone, Ronaldo insisted that individual achievements were secondary compared to Portugal’s objectives. His brace against Uzbekistan moved him to 10 World Cup goals and helped him surpass the legendary Eusébio as Portugal’s leading scorer in World Cup history.

“I am very happy. But for me, the most important thing is our work and the confidence we showed. The team performed really well and has significantly improved its results,” Ronaldo added. “Of course, speaking personally, records are always nice, but my goal is always to help the national team achieve its objectives.”

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In those words, the 41-year-old stripped away the ego, placing the collective triumph above his own legendary status. Though his mythical career is paved with shattered records and golden trophies, the captain’s message was unyielding: Portugal’s ultimate glory in this World Cup eclipses it all