How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs DR Congo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Colombia vs DR Congo WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 23, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia enters its second group stage match aiming to secure a spot in the knockout rounds after a convincing 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan. With just two losses in their last 14 matches—both against powerhouse sides France and Croatia—the South American team carries significant momentum and will look to impose its attacking style early on.

DR Congo, meanwhile, is riding high after securing a historic 1-1 draw against Portugal. That result marked the nation’s first-ever point in the global tournament, coming 52 years after their last appearance. Now filled with confidence, the Leopards are no longer just happy to be here; they have a tangible opportunity to advance and will be determined to disrupt Colombia‘s plans.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a classic clash of styles, pitting Colombia‘s proactive, possession-based football against DR Congo‘s disciplined and resilient defensive setup. Colombia demonstrated its offensive firepower against Uzbekistan, controlling the game and creating numerous chances. Their strategy relies on fluid movement and committing players forward to break down defensive lines.

In contrast, DR Congo proved its tactical acumen against Portugal by absorbing immense pressure while remaining a threat on the counter-attack. Despite holding only 25% of possession, they generated a higher Expected Goals (xG) total than their European opponents. The key to this game will be whether DR Congo‘s organized defense can neutralize Colombia‘s creative attackers, particularly the influential Luis Diaz.

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The stakes couldn’t be higher for both teams. A victory for Colombia would guarantee their passage to the knockout stage ahead of a challenging final group match against Portugal. For DR Congo, a win would be a monumental achievement, securing their own unlikely spot in the next round and continuing one of the tournament’s most compelling stories.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever meeting between Colombia and DR Congo, adding an element of unpredictability to the encounter. With no historical data to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory as they face off on the world’s biggest stage for the first time.

While they haven’t faced each other, their records against teams from the opposing confederations offer some insight. Colombia has an excellent record against African nations in this competition, remaining undefeated in four matches with three wins and one draw. Their last such encounter was a 1-0 victory over Senegal in 2018.

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DR Congo‘s only previous match against a South American opponent at the tournament came in 1974 (as Zaire), when they lost 3-0 to Brazil. Statistically, DR Congo‘s recent games have been low-scoring affairs, with seven of their last ten matches seeing one or fewer teams score. This contrasts sharply with Colombia, who have averaged an impressive 2.21 goals per game over their last 14 outings.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads enter this crucial second group stage match with full-strength rosters, giving their managers a wealth of tactical options.

Colombia has no new injury or suspension concerns. However, manager Nestor Lorenzo faces a positive selection headache after substitutes Jaminton Campaz and Cucho Hernandez made a decisive impact against Uzbekistan, combining for a goal and an assist. While the starting lineup is expected to remain similar, their performance puts pressure on the starters to deliver.

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Similarly, DR Congo reports a clean bill of health. After their historic and disciplined performance against Portugal, it is highly probable that they will field an unchanged starting eleven. Maintaining consistency in their defensive structure will be crucial to their hopes of earning another positive result.

Colombia Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Vargas; Mojica, Sanchez, Lucumi, Munoz; Lerma, Puerta; Diaz, Arias, Rodriguez; Suarez.

This formation allows Colombia to dominate possession and control the tempo. The system is built to maximize the impact of winger Luis Diaz, while encouraging attacking runs from deep positions, as seen with Daniel Munoz‘s opening goal in the first match.

DR Congo Projected XI (5-3-2):

Mpasi; Masuaku, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka; Moutoussamy, Kayembe, Mukau; Bakambu, Wissa.

This defensive 5-3-2 setup proved highly effective against Portugal. It allows DR Congo to create a low block, absorb pressure, and rely on the European experience of forwards Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa to create chances on the counter-attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Colombia vs DR Congo match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions, including Liga MX, LaLiga, and other major international tournaments.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering comprehensive coverage of world football all year round.

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SEE MORE: Complete 2026 World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.