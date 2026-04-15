Hugo Ekitike set to miss 2026 World Cup with Achilles injury: Who can take his spot with France?

The road to the 2026 World Cup was always expected to test France in new ways, but few imagined that Hugo Ekitike would become the center of a devastating late setback just weeks before the tournament. France will enter driven by the scars of the 2022 final, where it fell short in a dramatic clash that still lingers in memory.

Ranked third in the world and placed on a favorable path in the bracket, the national team once again looks like a serious contender aiming for a third world title. With stars like 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele leading the charge, belief inside the camp remains strong.

The national team arrives with a blend of experience and attacking firepower that few can match. N’Golo Kante has returned to orchestrate play from midfield, while the defensive core brings years of elite European experience into the tournament. This generation believes it has unfinished business on the world stage, especially after coming so close in Qatar.

That confidence has now been shaken by a major setback. Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a Champions League clash between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, an injury that immediately raised fears about his availability.

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The devastating blow confirmed

The uncertainty surrounding the striker has soon turned into confirmation of the worst possible outcome. “Carried off on a stretcher… Hugo Ekitike suffered a rupture of his right Achilles tendon,” reported L’Equipe, leaving little room for optimism. As per the report, the injury immediately rules him out of the 2026 World Cup and potentially sidelines him for seven to nine months.

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The incident occurred during a high-stakes clash between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, where the striker collapsed without contact. “It doesn’t look good for Hugo. It’s especially difficult for him because you never want to get injured, especially at this time of the season,” admitted the Reds’ boss Arne Slot, reflecting the mood inside the club.

What this means for France’s tactical setup

France’s attacking structure has been one of its greatest strengths, blending pace, creativity, and finishing quality. Ekitike had emerged as a valuable option, contributing 17 goals in 45 appearances at club level and earning his place in the national team setup. His absence forces the coaching staff to rethink rotations and attacking combinations ahead of the tournament.

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool holds his ankle as he appears to be injured

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Despite the setback, France still enters the competition with strong depth and experience. The team remains on a favorable path in the tournament draw, avoiding early clashes with giants like Spain and Argentina. However, maintaining squad fitness and adapting to injuries will now be even more critical for Didier Deschamps and his squad.

Who steps into the spotlight?

Since it’s safe to say that Ekitike is officially ruled out, attention now turns to who could fill the void in the national team. According to Le Parisien, Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as the leading candidate to take his place, largely due to the trust he maintains within the coaching staff. His international experience could prove decisive despite mixed club form.

Randal Kolo Muani of France controls the ball

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Other options remain firmly in contention. Christopher Nkunku offers versatility and technical quality, while Jean-Philippe Mateta has impressed with his efficiency in limited appearances for the national team. Each brings a different profile, leaving the final decision open as the tournament approaches.