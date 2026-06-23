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Cristiano Ronaldo breaks legendary Portugal World Cup record held by Eusebio for nearly 60 years

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Eusebio (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Eusebio (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo created another unforgettable chapter in his historic career as Portugal faced Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup. Alongside the legacy of Portuguese icon Eusebio, Ronaldo entered the match chasing a moment that would redefine his place in the history of the national team.

Portugal needed a response after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening match, and Ronaldo delivered when the pressure was at its highest. The veteran forward broke a legendary Portugal World Cup record that had stood for nearly six decades, adding another milestone to one of soccer’s greatest careers.

Ronaldo surpasses Eusebio’s 60-year-old record

Ronaldo’s performance against Uzbekistan immediately placed him among the most important names in World Cup history. The 41-year-old scored twice in the first half of Portugal’s dominant 5-0 victory, taking his World Cup goal tally to 10 goals and moving ahead of Eusebio as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament.

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Eusebio’s record had remained untouched for decades. The Portuguese legend scored nine goals during the 1966 World Cup, helping Portugal achieve a historic third-place finish while becoming the tournament’s top scorer.

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The Benfica icon was considered one of soccer’s greatest players, winning the Ballon d’Or in 1965 and leading Portugal’s golden generation during the 1960s. His World Cup scoring record became one of the most respected marks in Portuguese soccer history. Ronaldo finally surpassed that number on a night where he once again showed his ability to perform under pressure.

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Historic night for Portugal’s captain

The Al-Nassr superstar needed only six minutes to open the scoring in Houston. After Joao Cancelo created space down the right side, the Portuguese captain reacted quickly inside the penalty area and produced a powerful finish to give Portugal the lead. That goal initially brought Ronaldo level with Eusebio’s record of nine World Cup goals. However, he was not finished.

After Nuno Mendes doubled Portugal’s advantage with a brilliant free-kick, Ronaldo added his second goal before halftime. Bruno Fernandes delivered a perfectly timed pass, and Ronaldo calmly placed the ball beyond Uzbekistan goalkeeper Utkir Nematov. The finish moved the veteran to 10 World Cup goals for Portugal, officially breaking Eusebio’s record and creating another historic statistic in his extraordinary career.

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The brace also represented a personal comeback after criticism following Portugal’s opening match. Against DR Congo, Ronaldo struggled to influence the game, finishing with three shots without hitting the target and recording only 25 touches. The poor performance led to questions about whether Roberto Martínez should reduce Ronaldo’s role, especially as other superstars around the world were making immediate impacts at the tournament.

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