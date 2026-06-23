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Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first brace 2026 World Cup at Houston Stadium (3-0)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.

Portugal emerge as one of the top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. However, they are coming off a disappointing draw in their opening match. Looking for their first victory in Group K, they face Uzbekistan today. With this in mind, they will seek to impose their attacking firepower, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Since both teams need a win, the match is expected to be highly competitive.

After their defeat against Colombia, Uzbekistan’s future in the 2026 World Cup is quite at risk. To keep their hopes alive, they may need a draw or a victory against Portugal. With that objective, they could maintain their strong defensive approach, looking to once again close down the spaces available to Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition, they will likely seek to be efficient on the counterattack, searching for a goal that could complicate things for their opponent.

Looking for a decisive victory, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez could make notable adjustments to his team to break down the opposition’s defensive line. In addition, Bruno Fernandes may once again emerge as a key figure to find space in the rival’s deep defense. However, the wingers will be decisive in stretching the opposition’s defense and allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to find the target and score his first goal of this edition.

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45'- Uzbekistan struggle in the offense (3-0)

Unlike Portugal, Uzbekistan play very passively on the counterattack. After regaining possession, usually only one player breaks forward quickly, leaving himself isolated. As a result, they lose the ball due to being outnumbered and seem to focus solely on defense.

39'- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL OF CRISTIANO RONALDO FOR PORTUGAL (3-0)

After a counterattack, Bruno Fernandes runs past Uzbekistan defenders, finding Cristiano Ronaldo in the right side. With a huge pace, Cristiano Ronaldo runs past his rivals, and launches a great shoot on first touch to score his brace.  

35’- Portugal shine with a collective game (2-0)

Led by Joao Neves and Vitinha, Portugal have applied intense high pressure to stifle Uzbekistan. However, it is Nuno Mendes and Joao Cancelo who are shining on offense, opening up the field. Thanks to their teamwork, they are closing in on victory.

30’- Aziz Ganiev's goal ruled out due to a foul (2-1)

After recovering the ball to Joao Cancelo, Aziz Ganiev receives the ball and launches a great long-distance shoot to score a goal. However, the referee check with the VAR, ruling out the goal due to a foul on Cancelo. 

25’- Game resumed after hydration break (2-0)

After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Portugal and Uzbekistan.

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21'- Uzbekistan fail to shine offensively (2-0)

Uzbekistan can't seem to get out of their own penalty area. Faced with Portugal's intense high pressure, they retreat into their own penalty area. Without an effective counterattack, they look completely stifled on offense.

16'- GOOOOOOOOOOAL OF NUNO MENDES FOR PORTUGAL (2-0)

After a harsh foul near Uzbekistan's area, the referee awards free kick to Portugal. With a masterclass, Nuno Mendes launches a great shoot that goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov fails to save. While the 40-year-old star was in the area, the left back was the one to scored a huge freekick.

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11'- Uzbekistan fail to be solid in defense (1-0)

Despite its strong defensive line, Uzbekistan are unable to play effectively on defense. By losing their marks, they leave key spaces open for Portugal to capitalize on.

6'- GOOOOOOOOOOAL OF CRISTIANO RONALDO POR PORTUGAL (1-0)

After a great cross from Joao Cancelo in Uzbekistan's area, Cristiano Ronaldo finds a space in the area, launching a great shoot to score his first 2026 World Cup goal. 

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5'- Portugal bet on their wingers to break Uzbekistan defense (0-0)

As expected, Portugal have made full use of their wingers, stretching the opposing defense. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself with more space, and several of his teammates have scoring opportunities against Uzbekistan.

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The match has kicked off

Portugal vs Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup clash is already underway at Houston Stadium.

Portugal and Uzbekistan both fall in FIFA Men’s Ranking update

Ahead of today’s clash, Portugal are ranked 9th spot with 1,755.09 points, as per FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Due to their draw, they lost four spots, being one of the most affected national teams in the ranking. Under Roberto Martinez, they have managed to boost their competitiveness. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd from September of 2017 to April of 2018.

Before the World Cup began, Uzbekistan was ranked 50th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings with 1458.73 points, marking one of the highest positions in the country’s history. However, ahead of the clash with Portugal, the White Wolves have moved down to 54th place with 1444.48 points, dropping four positions after the opening tournament results.

Cristiano Ronaldo look to silence critics by scoring with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in history. However, he is not going through his best spell with Portugal. In his last match in the UEFA qualifiers, he finished without scoring and was even sent off. In addition, he also failed to score on his debut, drawing significant criticism.

With only 8 goals in World Cup history, the 40-year-old striker will look to end his drought and score today against Uzbekistan. In doing so, he could improve his position in the all-time top scorers ranking. Potentially playing in his last tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to push for the top scorer title and lead Portugal to the trophy. As a result, he could arrive especially motivated.

How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Uzbekistan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

Portugal vs Uzbekistan arrives as one of the most important second-round matches of the 2026 World Cup group stage. Since neither side secured a victory in their first game, a win, draw, or loss may heavily affect their future in the tournament.

  • What happens if Portugal wins?

A Portugal victory would move Roberto Martinez’s team to four points and place the national team in a strong position to reach the Round of 32. To secure the first spot, they would need to defeat Colombia in the last game. However, Uzbekistan would remain on zero points after two matches, leaving its qualification hopes extremely limited, depending on DR Congo.

  • What happens if Portugal and Uzbekistan draw?

A draw would move Portugal to two points and leave the national team in a much more complicated position. On the one hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team would enter the final match needing a strong result against Colombia. On the other hand, Uzbekistan would earn its first-ever World Cup point, keeping a small chance of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

  • What happens if Portugal lose to Uzbekistan?

If Portugal lose to Uzbekistan, they would remain stuck on one point and face a major crisis. To dream on the knockout stages, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team would need to beat Colombia in the final match while relying on other results to avoid a shocking early exit. However, Uzbekistan would jump to three points, moving ahead of Portugal and suddenly becoming a serious contender for qualification.

Uzbekistan also announce starting lineup

After their defeat against Colombia, Uzbekistan need either a draw or a victory against Portugal to keep their hopes alive. To achieve this, head coach Fabio Cannavaro has decided to maintain his defensive setup with a five-man backline, supported by two midfielders. However, he has opted to keep Bekhruz Karimov and Sherzod Nasrullaev as wing-backs, aiming to launch effective counterattacks. In addition, Eldor Shomurodov remains as the centre forward.

Uzbekistan will play as follows: Abduvohid Nematov; Bekhruz Karimov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Odiljon Xamrobekov, Azizjon Ganiev, Otabek Shukurov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev; Eldor Shomurodov.

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Portugal announce starting lineup

Seeking an offensive impact, Portugal have decided to maintain their attacking approach against Uzbekistan. For this, head coach Roberto Martínez has opted to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the forward line. Supporting him in attack, Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição will operate on the wings. In addition, Bruno Fernandes will lead the creative phase, while Rúben Dias returns to anchor the defence with solidity and authority.

Portugal will lineup as follows: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Portugal vs Uzbekistan is set to start at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT

You can watch 2026 World Cup game live on Fubo here.

Portugal face Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup at Houston Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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