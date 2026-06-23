Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first brace 2026 World Cup at Houston Stadium (3-0)

Portugal emerge as one of the top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. However, they are coming off a disappointing draw in their opening match. Looking for their first victory in Group K, they face Uzbekistan today. With this in mind, they will seek to impose their attacking firepower, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Since both teams need a win, the match is expected to be highly competitive.

After their defeat against Colombia, Uzbekistan’s future in the 2026 World Cup is quite at risk. To keep their hopes alive, they may need a draw or a victory against Portugal. With that objective, they could maintain their strong defensive approach, looking to once again close down the spaces available to Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition, they will likely seek to be efficient on the counterattack, searching for a goal that could complicate things for their opponent.

Looking for a decisive victory, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez could make notable adjustments to his team to break down the opposition’s defensive line. In addition, Bruno Fernandes may once again emerge as a key figure to find space in the rival’s deep defense. However, the wingers will be decisive in stretching the opposition’s defense and allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to find the target and score his first goal of this edition.