Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes potential World Cup clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina: ‘It’d be top’

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently enjoying their international swan songs in North America, anchoring two of the most formidable squads at the 2026 World Cup. With a potential Portugal–Argentina showdown representing a literal dream scenario for soccer fans worldwide, Ronaldo didn’t mince words when asked about the prospective heavyweight matchup: “It’d be top.“

The 41-year-old superstar comfortably recaptured the global headlines on Tuesday, silencing critics by netting a clinical brace to propel Portugal to a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan at NRG Stadium in Houston. The statement win officially punches the Selecao’s ticket to the Round of 32, though their final placement atop the Group K table remains unresolved.

When questioned in the post-match mixed zone about the possibility of an iconic tournament duel against his long-time rival, the Portuguese captain offered a characteristically candid assessment: “Well, I don’t know what to answer you because it’s a question that is a bit… it doesn’t make much sense, but fine. It would be top.“

While acknowledging the magnitude of a potential faceoff against Messi, the veteran forward quickly redirected focus toward his squad’s immediate, short-term objectives. “But the most important thing was today, winning to get out of the group and being prepared for what lies ahead. We know we are going to have a tough match against Colombia, but the main goal was to get out of the group, and we achieved it,” he stated.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Depending on Colombia’s upcoming result against DR Congo, the highly anticipated Matchday 3 finale between the Cafeteros and Portugal will directly determine the group winner, with Ronaldo entering the clash in peak offensive rhythm. “I played well, I scored, I helped the team, the team was very good, and we keep going,” he concluded.

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When could Ronaldo and Messi clash in the 2026 World Cup?

With Portugal designated to Group K and Argentina ruling Group J, any official tournament collision between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would materialize in the single-elimination knockout bracket. While the Albiceleste have already locked up the top seed in their respective quadrant, the Seleção still have variables to sort out before their path through the bracket is set in stone.

Should Portugal secure the top spot in Group K, they will find themselves funneled into the exact same side of the bracket as Argentina. Under this specific scenario, Ronaldo and Messi would be on a direct collision course for a blockbuster quarterfinal matchup, assuming both nations successfully navigate their Round of 32 and Round of 16 fixtures.

Conversely, if Portugal slides into second place in Group K, they will be dropped into the opposite hemisphere of the tournament bracket away from Argentina. In that alternate timeline, the only possible way the two legendary icons could share a pitch would be a dramatic script-write in the World Cup Final, setting up the exact stage most fans are praying for.

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