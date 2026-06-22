What is Iraq’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

The Iraq FIFA ranking takes center stage as the Lions of Mesopotamia face their most daunting challenge yet in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Sitting at 60th in the world according to the latest live update on the inside.FIFA leaderboard, Iraq enters the pitch at Philadelphia Stadium carrying a massive statistical deficit against a powerhouse France side.

Graham Arnold’s squad is under immense pressure to find a defensive response following a difficult 4-1 opening-round loss to Norway. That heavy defeat exposed structural flaws that must be immediately corrected if Iraq hopes to withstand an elite French frontline spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe.

With France already sitting comfortably on three points after a convincing 3-1 victory over Senegal, today’s Matchday 2 clash will heavily dictate whether Iraq can keep their dreams of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Evaluating the Group I landscape

While the Iraq FIFA ranking places them as the lowest-seeded team within the Group I grid, the live metrics illustrate the steep mathematical mountain they are attempting to climb in the group phase:

Group I Live Standings & Global Rank

Country Official FIFA Rank Matchday 1 Result Points France 2nd Won 3–1 vs Senegal 3 Norway 27th Won 4–1 vs Iraq 3 Senegal 17th Lost 1–3 vs France 0 Iraq 60th Lost 1–4 vs Norway 0

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Historical context

To place Iraq’s current position at 60th into historical perspective, the nation’s football setup has shown significant long-term growth since its lowest competitive valley in July 1996, when they plummeted to an all-time floor of 139th globally.

Conversely, their modern peak occurred in October 2004, flying at a career-high of 39th in the world following an iconic run to the semi-finals of the Athens Olympic Games.