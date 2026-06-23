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What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Colombia?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cedric Bakambu #17 and Gedeon Kalulu #24 of Congo DR.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesCedric Bakambu #17 and Gedeon Kalulu #24 of Congo DR.

Democratic Republic of Congo have managed to deliver a solid impact in the 2026 World Cup. While they were expected to be left out in the group stage, they can still dream of reaching the knockout stages, as they secured a key draw against Portugal. After their impact, they have managed to climb some positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of their game against Colombia.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, DR Congo are ranked 43rd with 1487.18 points. After their heroic draw against Portugal, they have climbed three spots in the ranking, surprising everyone. In recent years, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing compared to their 133rd position in October 2011. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 28th in July–August 2017.

Despite their upgrade in the FIFA ranking spots, DR Congo remain the second-lowest ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Portugal currently hold the 7th spot with 1766.74 points. Colombia hold the 12th spot in the ranking with 1712.60 points. Finally, Uzbekistan rank as the lowest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 58th spot with 1432.84 points.

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After having surprised Portugal with their draw, DR Congo face a unique opportunity in their history to think about the knockout stages. Based on their play around two defensive blocks, they would look to complicate Colombia, closing down any possible goal-scoring chances. In addition, they could take advantage of their rival’s major defensive issues to break into space and look for crosses in order to win aerial duels.

dr congo

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of DR Congo interacts with teammates

DR Congo could struggle against Colombia’s tough midfield

DR Congo base their attacking play on efficient counterattacks and a strong aerial game. While Colombia have issues behind their full-backs, they may not find it easy to break through their midfield. Unlike Portugal, the Cafeteros have a midfield that is fairly balanced between defensive strength and attacking quality. Therefore, they may need a change in attacking strategy.

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How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

To overcome Colombia’s midfield, DR Congo could rely on long passes, targeting Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku. If successful, they could launch effective counterattacks, looking for the aerial presence of Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu. In addition, Edo Kayembe and Ngal’ayel Mukau could stay alert for any rebounds, aiming for long-range goals.

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