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What is Panama’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Croatia?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Yoel Bárcenas #11 of Panama looks on.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesYoel Bárcenas #11 of Panama looks on.

Panama have returned to a World Cup after eight years of absence. Head coach Thomas Christiansen has managed to impose an offensive approach based on counterattacks and possession. Nonetheless, they were defeated by Ghana in a last-minute goal, compromising their future in the tournament. After that, they have lost some positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of the match against Croatia.

Ahead of today’s clash, Panama are ranked 40th spot with 1505.33 points, as per FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Due to their lost, they lost six spots, being one of the most affected national teams in the ranking. Under Thomas Christiansen, they have managed to make a generational transition. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 29th on August of 1995.

Despite their boost of competitiveness, Panamá remain the second lowest-ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Croatia are ranked 15th spot with 1,695.21 points. Ghana hold the 65th spot with 1380.71 points. Finally, England remain the highest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 4th spot with 1847.68 points.

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Thomas Christiansen has managed to turn Panama into one of the strongest teams in CONCACAF. With Amir Murillo and César Blackman, they aim to exploit the space behind Croatia’s defensive line. However, they could struggle to make an impact in front of goal, as they rely heavily on Cecilio Waterman and José Luis Rodríguez, especially with Joško Gvardiol and Luka Vušković standing out for their defensive solidity.

Cristian Martinez #6 of Panama shoots at goal while Gideon Mensah #14 of Ghana attempts to block.

Cristian Martinez #6 of Panama shoots at goal while Gideon Mensah #14 of Ghana attempts to block.

Panama must solve scoring issues to challenge Croatia

Although not a top contender for the 2026 World Cup, Panama could still surprise Croatia. While Thomas Christiansen does not have midfield superiority in terms of individual quality, the team uses a five-man defensive line to launch efficient counterattacks, while also building long possessions. In that phase, they can do real damage to their opponents, but they face a key issue that must be resolved: Their lack of scoring efficiency.

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How to watch Panama vs Croatia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Panama vs Croatia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Unlike Croatia, they do not have forwards playing in Europe’s top leagues. Cecilio Waterman is the usual starter for the head coach and plays for U. de Concepción in Chile. Alongside him, José Fajardo, Tomás Rodríguez, and Azarías Londoño complete the forward options. However, none of them arrive in peak form for Panama, which could prove costly. As a result, they will need a standout performance, as they require at least a draw.

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