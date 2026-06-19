Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Brazil and Haiti are set to collide for Matchday 2 of Group C at the 2026 World Cup. With both nations hunting for their first victory of the campaign, an action-packed battle is expected under the lights at Philadelphia Stadium.

The Seleção kicked off their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco at New Jersey Stadium, where a lone strike from Vinícius Júnior saved a point. For this crucial fixture, manager Carlo Ancelotti will once again be without the services of Neymar, who remains at the team’s base camp recovering from a calf injury.

As for Haiti, Sébastien Migné’s squad dropped a narrow 1-0 loss to Scotland in their opening match. The underdogs enter today’s contest desperate to pull off the shock of the tournament by stealing at least a point from the South American giants.