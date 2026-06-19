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Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Vinicius Jr of Brazil and Wilson Isidor of Haiti.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Jr of Brazil and Wilson Isidor of Haiti.

Brazil and Haiti are set to collide for Matchday 2 of Group C at the 2026 World Cup. With both nations hunting for their first victory of the campaign, an action-packed battle is expected under the lights at Philadelphia Stadium.

The Seleção kicked off their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco at New Jersey Stadium, where a lone strike from Vinícius Júnior saved a point. For this crucial fixture, manager Carlo Ancelotti will once again be without the services of Neymar, who remains at the team’s base camp recovering from a calf injury.

As for Haiti, Sébastien Migné’s squad dropped a narrow 1-0 loss to Scotland in their opening match. The underdogs enter today’s contest desperate to pull off the shock of the tournament by stealing at least a point from the South American giants.

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Why is Neymar not playing?

Like Brazil's game against Morocco, Neymar won't feature in today's clash vs Haiti as the star is is currently recovering from a Grade 2 right calf strain.

Haiti lineup confirmed!

Haiti's starting XI: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Romain Adé, Houboulang Mendes Delcroix; Martin Expérience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jeff Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Frantzdy Pierrot, Josue Casimir.

Brazil lineup confirmed!

Brazil’s starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius, Matheus Cunha, Rapinha.

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Kickoff time and where to watch

Brazil vs Haiti will get underway at Philadelphia Stadium at 8:30 PM (ET).

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV are the options to watch Brazil vs Haiti in the USA.

Brazil and Haiti clash in a 2026 World Cup Group C game

Welcome to World Soccer Talk's live blog! Brazil and Haiti clash at Philadelphia Stadium for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2 of Group C.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

Despite having arrived at the 2026 World Cup as clear favorites, Brazil disappointed in their debut, drawing against Morocco. After this, they have no clear place in the Round of 32. Therefore, we will analyze how a win, draw, or defeat against Haiti today can affect the Group C standings.

World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is Haiti current FIFA world ranking?

Haiti managed to return to the World Cup after 52 years, qualifying for the 2026 edition. Having some games ahead, they will have the opportunity to climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking, that has been improving in years.

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Is Vinicius Junior playing? Brazil vs Haiti confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C match

Brazil clash with Haiti for a high-stakes Matchday 2 fixture at the 2026 World Cup, desperate to secure their first victory after a disappointing opening round.

Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Neymar playing for Brazil vs Haiti at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil face Haiti for Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup, but Carlo Ancelotti's men will once again have to take the pitch without Neymar.

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