Gonzalo Plata leads Ecuador to 2-1 victory over Germany, securing their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 spot

After a disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup, Ecuador seemed destined to be eliminated in the group stage once again. However, they managed to demonstrate their competitiveness by defeating Germany in the final Group E match. Although the game was evenly contested, they excelled on the wings, putting constant pressure on their opponents. Nevertheless, Gonzalo Plata led the 2–1 victory by scoring the winning goal in the closing minutes.

With high press and a possession, Germany managed to score in the opening minutes. They looked set to secure a convincing victory, but they failed to remain consistent. Rather than dominating Ecuador, they constantly gave the ball away and struggled to find more space in the opposition’s defense. In addition, Julian Nagelsmann decided to make his attacking adjustments too late, missing the chance to take advantage of Deniz Undav’s excellent form.

Recognizing their inferiority in midfield, head coach Sebastian Beccacece decided to rely on the wings. As a result, Nilson Angulo and John Yeboah were crucial players, along with Moisés Caicedo, who switched play out wide with his passing. Because of this, Nilson scored a stunning long-range goal, taking advantage of the spaces in the German defense. Rather than losing control, Ecuador managed the second half well.

Having Kevin Rodríguez and Angelo Preciado on field, Ecuador managed to maintain their control in the second half. Despite not having possession of the ball, they were able to win it back and break quickly on the counterattack. In addition, Gonzalo Plata once again proved to be an essential player, scoring the winning goal stretching out his foot to beat Neuer. With this victory, they have secured their Round of 32 spot.