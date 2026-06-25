Gonzalo Plata leads Ecuador to 2-1 victory over Germany, securing their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 spot

After a disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup,Ecuadorseemed destined to be eliminated in the group stage once again. However, they managed to demonstrate their competitiveness by defeating Germany in the final Group E match. Although the game was evenly contested, they excelled on the wings, putting constant pressure on their opponents. Nevertheless, Gonzalo Plata led the 2–1 victory by scoring the winning goal in the closing minutes.
With high press and a possession, Germany managed to score in the opening minutes. They looked set to secure a convincing victory, but they failed to remain consistent. Rather than dominating Ecuador, they constantly gave the ball away and struggled to find more space in the opposition’s defense. In addition, Julian Nagelsmann decided to make his attacking adjustments too late, missing the chance to take advantage of Deniz Undav’s excellent form.
Recognizing their inferiority in midfield, head coach Sebastian Beccacece decided to rely on the wings. As a result, Nilson Angulo and John Yeboah were crucial players, along with Moisés Caicedo, who switched play out wide with his passing. Because of this, Nilson scored a stunning long-range goal, taking advantage of the spaces in the German defense. Rather than losing control, Ecuador managed the second half well.
Having Kevin Rodríguez and Angelo Preciado on field, Ecuador managed to maintain their control in the second half. Despite not having possession of the ball, they were able to win it back and break quickly on the counterattack. In addition, Gonzalo Plata once again proved to be an essential player,scoring the winning goal stretching out his foot to beat Neuer. With this victory, they have secured their Round of 32 spot.
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That brings us to the end of our live blog coverage of Ecuador's 2-1 victory over Germany. We’ll be back soon with more coverage.
Full time! Gonzalo Plata and Nilson Angulo lead Ecuador victory over Germany
Germany and Ecuador gave us one of the most closely contested games of the 2026 World Cup. Although Julian Nagelsmann’s team had already secured its spot in the knockout stage, they pressed high and scored a goal quite early on. However, they were unable to maintain possession, losing their offensive momentum and proving quite ineffective after Leroy Sané’s goal in the second minute. Furthermore, they were often caught out on the counterattack, leaving spaces that led to goals by the opposition.
Despite getting off to a rough start, Ecuador managed to beat Germany. Rather than trying to compete in the midfield, they decided to focus on creating opportunities on the wings. To do so, they relied on their wing midfielders, such as Nilson Angulo, John Yeboah, and Jordy Caicedo. After Nilson’s equalizer, it looked as though the match would end in a draw. However, Kevin Rodriguez’s entry into the game proved pivotal, as he ultimately set up Gonzalo Plata for the winning goal.
89’- Germany chase to tie the game with a high press (2-1)
After Gonzalo Plata’s goal, Germany have decided to make an agressive high press to Ecuador. With it, they want to force individual mistakes on the defense and near their goal. However, Sebastian Beccacece’s team shine in the backline.
84'- Ecuador make two substitutions (2-1)
Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece has decided to take Nilson Angulo and John Yeboah off. In their place, Felix Torres and Jordy Caicedo get on field.
84’- Ecuador striker Kevin Rodriguez shines vs Germany (2-1)
Since Kevin Rodriguez came on, Ecuador have been able to get very close to the goal. He even headed the ball to set up Gonzalo Plata for a goal. He’s also key to the team’s overall play. With him on the attack, they’re much more dangerous than with Enner Valencia.
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78'- GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL OF GONZALO PLATA FOR ECUADOR (2-1)
After a cornerkick, Kevin Rodriguez wins the aerial game to Germany defenders, gigivnt he ball with the head to Gonzalo Plata. In a great way, he manages to launch a shoot, scoring to Manuel Neuer.
77'- Ecuador may be near to a goal (1-1)
Unlike in the first half, Ecuador seem closer than ever to scoring. Not only are they dominating possession, but they’re also constantly threatening the goal. In addition, head coach Sebastian Beccacece’s adjustments have paid off, as the team is playing a more prominent role and posing a greater threat.
72'- Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata misses a great chance (1-1)
After a bad control between Thiaw and Manuel Neuer, Ecuador's Kevin Rodriguez gets the ball and passes it to Moises Caicedo. Then the ball goes to Gonzalo Plata but he does not arrive to score.
71'- Game resumed after hydration break (1-1)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Ecuador and Germany.
71'- Ecuador announce a substitution (1-1)
Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece has decided to take Piero Hincapie off. In his place, Pervis Estupiñan gets on field.
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64'- Ecuador and Germany make substitutions (1-1)
Ecuador head coach Sebastian Beccacece has decided to take Enner Valencia and Alan Franco off. In their place, Kevin Rodriguez and Angelo Preciado get on field.
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided to take Felix Nmecha off. In his place, the striker Maximilian Beier gets on field.
59'- Germany make two substitutions (1-1)
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided to take Joshua Kimmich and Kai Havertz off. In their place, Deniz Undav and Malick Thiaw get on field.
56’- Ecuador showcase their competitiveness in the flanks (1-1)
Ecuador have shown that they can hold their own in one-on-one situations against Germany. Recognizing its disadvantage in midfield, Sebastian Beccacece’s team is looking to make an impact on the wings, where Nilson Angulo and John Yeboah are playing exceptionally well.
53'- Germany do not reach to control the midfield (1-1)
Despite Angelo Stiller's entry into the game, Germany still haven't taken control of the midfield. Both Germany and Ecuador are sharing possession, but both defenses are playing exceptionally well.
48'- Germany's penalty ruled out, foul given instead (1-1)
After a foul of Joel Ordoñez on Kai Havertz, the referee announces penalty kick for Germany. After checking the VAR, the decision is ruled out. Instead, the referee takes a foul of Leroy Sane on Pedro Vite, favoring Ecuador.
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46'- Germany announce substitutions (1-1)
Looking to recover the control of the midfield, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann has decided to take Aleksandar Pavlović off. In his place, Angelo Stiller gets on field
Second half underway! (1-1)
Ecuador vs Germany second half is underway.
Halftime! Ecuador and Germany split the goals and ball possession
Germany made a brilliant start to the match. Pressing high, they were able to create scoring opportunities and even found the net in the opening minute through Leroy Sané. However, they have not managed to remain consistent, losing control of the match for large stretches and finding themselves under pressure. Nevertheless, their defensive solidity prevented them from suffering further damage.
Ecuador have managed to compete directly with their opponents. Despite the early goal and Germany's high press, they defended solidly and held their ground. In addition, they were able to regain control during parts of the match, dominating possession and putting pressure on their rival. As a result, Nilson Angulo scored a stunning long-range goal to level the score. However, they have not been particularly impressive collectively, creating few chances to score.
43’- Germany recover the protagonism, pressing high Ecuador (1-1)
After Ecuador enjoyed long stretches of possession, Germany have managed to regain control of the midfield. As a result, they have been able to press high up the field and create openings in the opponent’s defense with short passes. However, they have been unable to finish their chances.
37’- Enner Valencia struggle to get into the game for Ecuador (1-1)
Although Enner Valencia is Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer, he has not been able to perform at his best. Not only is he struggling to score, but he is also unable to maintain possession of the ball, constantly losing it. Furthermore, he fails to contribute to the team’s overall play, does not assist his teammates, and hinders the team’s attacking plays.
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33’- Ecuador dominate Germany with a high press (1-1)
Despite a slow start to the game, Ecuador have managed to bounce back and are pressing Germany high up the field. As a result, they are controlling the pace of the game and looking for openings on the wings. However, the opposing fullbacks always have support to cut off their advances.
30'- Game resumed after hydration break (1-1)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between Ecuador and Germany.
25’- Germany do not rush in the offense (1-1)
Unlike in the opening minutes, Germany are being pressured by Ecuador near their own goal, leaving it with no offensive opportunities. However, the team feels comfortable on defense, leaving no open spaces. As a result, they aren’t rushing to attack. Instead, they aim to be efficient when they break out with possession of the ball.
20'- Ecuador dominate Germany in the flanks (1-1)
Although Ecuador haven't been able to dominate the midfield, they're looking for openings down the flanks and are managing to press Germany high up the field. However, they can't find any openings to take a shot on goal.
14'- Germany dominate Ecuador despite their goal (1-1)
Despite Ecuador’s equalizer, they are unable to dominate possession. Instead, Germany are dictating the pace of the game, constantly penetrating the opponent’s box. However, Julian Nagelsmann’s team isn’t pressing hard, leaving space for the opponent to take shots from long range.
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8'- GOOOOOOOOOOAL OF NILSON ANGULO FOR ECUADOR (1-1)
Overcoming the high press, Pedro Vite recovers the ball and finds Nilson Angulo in the left side. With a masterclass, he launches a long-rage shoot to tie the game for Ecuador.
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6'- Germany dominate Ecuador (0-1)
Showcasing this offensive power, Germany have dominated Ecuador, with ball posession and high press. With this, they hace forced many defensive mistakes.
2'- GOOOOOOOOOAL OF LEREOY SANE FOR GERMANY (0-1)
After Pavlovic recovers the ball, he finds Florin Wirtz, who controls the ball. Finding Leroy Sane in the right wing, he launches an impressive shoot to lead Germany in the scoreboard.
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The match has kicked off
Ecuador vs Germany 2026 World Cup clash is already underway at New Jersey Stadium.
Germany eye return to World Cup final stages after 12 years
Germany are one of the greatest national teams in history. However, they have now gone through two consecutive editions without advancing past the group stage, in 2018 and 2022. As a result, they decided to rebuild their roster, appointing Julian Nagelsmann as their new leader. While his arrival was surrounded by doubts, he has managed to turn the national team into a top contender.
After winning both of their matches against Ivory Coast and Curaçao, Germany are close to securing first place in Group E. To achieve this, they have relied on young players as the foundation of the team while retaining experienced figures such as Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sané. Reaching the Round of 32 is only the first step, but failing to make the semifinals or the final would be considered a failure by many supporters.
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How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings
Germany face Ecuador in today’s match, in a game that could be competitive. While Julian Nagelsmann’s team have already decided their future, Sebastian Beccacece’s team still have an uncertain destiny. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could change Group E.
What happens if Germany win over Ecuador?
If Germany secure a victory against Ecuador, they would remain the leaders of Group E. With this, they would have a more accessible path toward the World Cup title. In addition, Sebastian Beccacece’s team would be automatically eliminated.
What happens if Germany draw to Ecuador?
Germany would remain the leaders of Group E if they draw today’s match against Ecuador. However, Sebastian Beccacece’s team would be almost eliminated from the tournament, depending on Curazao’s result and the tiebreaker rules.
What happens if Germany lose to Ecuador?
Although Germany lose to Ecuador, they could remain at the top of Group E. While Ivory Coast could level them on points with a victory, Julian Nagelsmann’s team have the goal difference in their favor. Sebastian Beccacece’s team could qualify for the Round of 32 as a best third-placed team.
Why is Nico Schlotterbeck not playing for Germany against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup?
Germany have established as one of the best teams in the world, arriving as top contenders to face Ecuador. However, head coach Julian Nagelsmann faces several defensive challenges vs Ecuador, as he will be unable to count on Nico Schlotterbeck.
Nico Schlotterbeck has been diagnosed with a medial ligament injury in his left ankle following the match against Ivory Coast. With this in mind, he will miss the remainder of the 2026 World Cup, as he faces a two-month recovery period, according to Christian Falk, a well-known German journalist.
Enner Valencia has yet to shine for Ecuador in the 2026 World Cup
Enner Valencia is one of the greatest players in Ecuador's history. After playing 107 matches, he has scored 49 goals, surpassing Agustín Delgado and Christian Benítez as the national team's all-time leading scorer. Despite already being 36 years old, he remains the undisputed starter for Sebastian Beccacece. However, he has not been at his best during the 2026 World Cup.
The 36-year-old star striker has played two matches for Ecuador in the tournament. However, he has failed to register either a goal or an assist, missing four big chances in the previous match against Curaçao in the 2026 World Cup. Needing a victory to keep dreaming of the Round of 32, Enner will be looking to rediscover his best form and score his first goal of the competition, as he is facing heavy criticism from supporters.
Ecuador announce starting lineup
Ecuador have decided to maintain the lineup that helped them shine in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. Head coach Sebastian Beccacece keeps Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, and Piero Hincapié as the core of his defense. In addition, Moisés Caicedo will once again lead the midfield alongside Alan Franco. Furthermore, Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia remain the team's attacking leaders, looking to rediscover their goalscoring form.
Ecuador will play as follows: Hernán Galíndez; Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite; John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia.
Germany announce starting lineup
Looking to remain the leaders of Group E, Germany have decided to maintain a strategy very similar to the one that has helped them shine. As a result, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz will lead the attacking side of the game, while Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah will anchor the defensive unit. In midfield, Aleksandar Pavlović and Felix Nmecha will remain the central pillars of the team's game.
Germany will lineup as follows: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, David Raum; Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz.
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Kickoff time and how to watch
Ecuador vs Germany is set to start at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT
Welcome to our live blog of the match between Ecuador and Germany in the 2026 World Cup at New Jersey Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.
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