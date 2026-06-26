Safe before kickoff: How Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kane’s England already qualified for the Round of 32

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Harry Kane’ England both walked out for their final group-stage matches on Saturday already knowing the job was done. Neither side needed to kick a ball to guarantee their place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, with results elsewhere in the tournament locking in their fate hours before either team even took the field.

The clinching moment arrived courtesy of Spain’s 1-0 win over Uruguay in Group H. That result confirmed Cape Verde as Group H’s second-place finisher on three points, which in turn settled the qualification threshold for third-placed teams across the entire tournament: any side finishing third in their own group with four points or more was now mathematically guaranteed a spot among the competition’s eight best third-place qualifiers.

Both Portugal and England entered their Matchday 3 fixtures already sitting on four points, meaning the Group H result was enough to put their qualification beyond doubt regardless of how their final group games played out.

For both nations, the news arrived as a relief rather than a surprise, with Portugal and England able to focus their final group matches purely on improving their position rather than fighting for survival.

Tweet placeholder

In their final group match, Ronaldo’s side will look to beat Colombia in order to finish top of the group, while a win for Kane and England against Panama would also secure first place for them. A draw would also leave England in first place, though a win for Ghana or Croatia in the other match would push them down into second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Portugal’s Joao Felix defends Cristiano Ronaldo after World Cup criticism: ‘He is the best player inside the box’

Ghana, Paraguay and Egypt also confirmed

Portugal and England were not alone. Ghana and Paraguay also had their places in the Round of 32 confirmed by the same wave of results, both having the four-point safety net regardless of what unfolds elsewhere in the group stage.

Egypt completed the group of newly confirmed qualifiers, and the timing could not have been more dramatic. Sitting on four points, the Pharaohs are currently in action against Iran in their own Matchday 3 finale, meaning their place in the knockout rounds was locked in before the match began.