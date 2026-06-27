Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Uzbekistan?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

Follow us on Google!
Congo DR players pose for a team photograph.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesCongo DR players pose for a team photograph.

The closing 2026 World Cup matchday of Group K at Atlanta Stadium introduces a definitive, must-win tactical setup as DR Congo pushes to prolong their campaign in North America.

Making their highly anticipated return to the world stage, the African side enters this match against Uzbekistan aiming to locking down a path to the single-elimination bracket. Under the latest official metrics, DR Congo sits at the 46th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with a coefficient score of 1,472.37 points.

Their opponent on the pitch enters the finale looking to play the role of spoiler after a demanding start to the tournament. Uzbekistan occupies the 57th spot globally on the official leaderboard, holding a total of 1,432.84 ranking points.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Group K standings and global rank

The mathematical distribution of this section highlights a clear competitive ladder. While Colombia and Portugal have claimed control of the automatic qualification spaces, DR Congo must maximize this final match to position themselves favorably within the third-place wildcard tracking system.

The table below outlines the current group metrics alongside global ranking seedings:

Group K standings and global rank

CountryFIFA RankPointsGoal difference
Colombia11th6+3
Portugal8th4+5
DR Congo46th1-1
Uzbekistan57th0-7

Historical context

DR Congo recorded their absolute lowest structural floor in October 2011, when an extensive rebuild caused them to plummet to 133rd in the world. Conversely, their absolute peak arrived during the summer of 2017, when a dominant continental run propelled them to a historic high of 28th globally.

Advertisement

Because the FIFA calculation matrix evaluates point exchanges based on the rank proximity of both competitors, a win tonight offers DR Congo an immediate coefficient reward alongside tournament survival.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Josko Gvardiol starting for Croatia against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Josko Gvardiol starting for Croatia against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has been left out of the starting lineup, leaving supporters wondering why one of Croatia's most important players will begin on the bench.

Why isn’t Declan Rice starting for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Declan Rice starting for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

With England looking for the first spot in Group L against Panama, the Three Lions won't be counting with Declan Rice among the starters.

How Algeria’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

How Algeria’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

With Argentina already securing first place and Jordan eliminated, the battle for the remaining qualification places will be settled by the final result between these evenly matched sides.

How to watch Colombia vs Portugal in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Colombia vs Portugal in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Colombia and Portugal will square off in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know about watching this matchup live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo