What is DR Congo’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Uzbekistan?

The closing 2026 World Cup matchday of Group K at Atlanta Stadium introduces a definitive, must-win tactical setup as DR Congo pushes to prolong their campaign in North America.

Making their highly anticipated return to the world stage, the African side enters this match against Uzbekistan aiming to locking down a path to the single-elimination bracket. Under the latest official metrics, DR Congo sits at the 46th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with a coefficient score of 1,472.37 points.

Their opponent on the pitch enters the finale looking to play the role of spoiler after a demanding start to the tournament. Uzbekistan occupies the 57th spot globally on the official leaderboard, holding a total of 1,432.84 ranking points.

Group K standings and global rank

The mathematical distribution of this section highlights a clear competitive ladder. While Colombia and Portugal have claimed control of the automatic qualification spaces, DR Congo must maximize this final match to position themselves favorably within the third-place wildcard tracking system.

The table below outlines the current group metrics alongside global ranking seedings:

Group K standings and global rank

Country FIFA Rank Points Goal difference Colombia 11th 6 +3 Portugal 8th 4 +5 DR Congo 46th 1 -1 Uzbekistan 57th 0 -7

Historical context

DR Congo recorded their absolute lowest structural floor in October 2011, when an extensive rebuild caused them to plummet to 133rd in the world. Conversely, their absolute peak arrived during the summer of 2017, when a dominant continental run propelled them to a historic high of 28th globally.

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Because the FIFA calculation matrix evaluates point exchanges based on the rank proximity of both competitors, a win tonight offers DR Congo an immediate coefficient reward alongside tournament survival.