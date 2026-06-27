How England’s win, draw, or loss vs Panama could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

England and Panama will meet in their final 2026 World Cup Group L match on Saturday, with the Three Lions still chasing first place while Panama enters the game already eliminated. The result will decide more than just one team’s position, as it could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings and reshape the paths of Ghana and Croatia heading into the knockout stage.

England entered the tournament with major expectations and looked on course after a dominant 4-2 victory over Croatia in the opening match. However, the national team was held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana, leaving the group wide open with the final matchday approaching.

Thomas Tuchel’s side currently leads Group L with four points, tied with Ghana but ahead on goal difference. Croatia sits just one point behind, meaning Tuchel and his players cannot afford to completely relax despite facing a Panama team that has already suffered elimination after defeats to Ghana and Croatia.

Panama, meanwhile, has been competitive despite losing both matches by narrow margins. The national team fell 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia, but performances suggested the scorelines did not fully reflect the effort shown by Thomas Christiansen’s side.

Position Team W D L GD Pts 1. England 1 1 0 +2 4 2. Ghana 1 1 0 +1 4 3. Croatia 1 0 1 -1 3 4. Panama 0 0 2 -2 0

The match also brings back memories of the 2018 World Cup, when England defeated Panama 6-1, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick. However, Panama believes this version of the team is far stronger and more prepared to challenge top opponents.

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What happens if England wins and Panama loses?

A victory would move England to seven points and guarantee a place in the knockout stage as one of the top two teams in Group L. It would also put the Three Lions in the strongest position to finish first, although Ghana’s result against Croatia could still influence the final ranking.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates scoring a brace vs Croatia.

If Ghana fails to defeat Croatia, England automatically wins the group. However, if Ghana also wins, both teams would finish level on seven points, and the group winner would be decided by tiebreakers, beginning with goal difference.

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For Panama, a defeat would confirm a winless group-stage exit. The national team would still leave the tournament with valuable experience after competing against some of the strongest sides in the group.

What happens if England and Panama draw?

A draw would take England to five points and guarantee qualification, but it would create uncertainty over first place. The Three Lions would need to watch the Ghana vs Croatia match closely, as the result would determine whether they finish top or second.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates with Harry Kane #9 after scoring a goal.

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If Ghana and Croatia draw, England would finish as the Group L winner. But if either Ghana or Croatia wins, that team would move above England in the standings and take first place.

A draw would still represent progress for Panama compared with its 2018 World Cup campaign, as the national team would show improvement despite failing to reach the knockout stage.

What happens if Panama wins and England loses?

A shock defeat would prevent England from winning Group L and open the door for Ghana or Croatia to claim first place. England would remain on four points, meaning its final position would depend heavily on the result between Ghana and Croatia.

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Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama.

If Ghana beats or draws Croatia, Ghana would secure the top position, and England would likely finish second. If Croatia defeats Ghana, Croatia would jump to six points and win the group.

For Panama, a victory would be a historic moment, giving the national team its first World Cup win and potentially damaging England’s hopes of entering the knockout rounds as group winners.

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