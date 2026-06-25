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World Cup Recap: Switzerland Tops Group B as Canada Drops into Round of 32 Clash

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Silvan Widmer #3 and Remo Freuler #8 of Switzerland applaud fans.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesSilvan Widmer #3 and Remo Freuler #8 of Switzerland applaud fans.

The final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage has officially delivered its first major wave of definitive seeding results and historic qualification breakthroughs. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price evaluate a high-stakes matchday that locked down major Round of 32 fixtures.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday breakdown.

The program focuses heavily on Canada’s crucial first-place decider against Switzerland. Jesse Marsch’s squad saw their hopes of topping Group B take a significant hit, falling to an organized Swiss team in a tough tactical defeat. The hosts dissect the match performance, questioning the deployment of Alphonso Davies as a “decoy” and laying out what the Canadian side must rapidly correct as they leave home soil behind for the remainder of the tournament.

In stark contrast, Mexico put the finishing touches on a flawless group-stage campaign. El Tri cruised to an emphatic victory to confidently secure the top spot in Group A.

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Meanwhile, South Africa completed one of the most remarkable underdog storylines of the tournament so far, punching their ticket to the knockout phase and setting up a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash directly against Canada.

The show also reviews Brazil’s dominant display over Scotland, analyzing how the tournament favorites continue to build dangerous momentum behind a spectacular performance from Vinícius Júnior.

The hosts also look at Morocco’s clinical attacking display before closing out the episode with previews and predictions for a massive upcoming slate of group finales, including the United States taking on Türkiye.

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You can stream the entire tactical overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay completely updated on the official knockout brackets, tactical adjustments, and team statuses as the tournament transitions into the single-elimination rounds.

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