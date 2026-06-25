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How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Deniz Undav #26 of Germany celebrates with teammate Nadiem Amiri #20.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesDeniz Undav #26 of Germany celebrates with teammate Nadiem Amiri #20.

Germany have remained one of the most solid national teams at the 2026 World Cup. With their two victories, they have already secured their place in the Round of 32. However, they face Ecuador in today’s match, in a game that could be competitive. While Julian Nagelsmann’s team have already decided their future, Sebastian Beccacece’s team still have an uncertain destiny. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could change Group E.

Despite arriving as one of the best teams in CONMEBOL, Ecuador have not achieved their first victory in the 2026 World Cup, recording one defeat and one draw. Despite this, they still have hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Because of this, head coach Sebastian Beccacece would look for a convincing victory, relying on an offensive strategy. In addition, they need particular scenarios to keep dreaming.

After several years of low competitiveness, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has managed to give Germany a clear playing identity while maintaining a solid defense. Although they have already secured their place in the Round of 32, they have not yet guaranteed first place in the group. Therefore, they would arrive looking for a victory to enter the next stage in top form, as they seek to win the title again after several years.

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What happens if Germany win over Ecuador?

If Germany secure a victory against Ecuador, they would remain the leaders of Group E. With this, they would have a more accessible path toward the World Cup title. In addition, Sebastian Beccacece’s team would be automatically eliminated. As one of CONMEBOL’s favorites, this would be a huge disappointment, as they have a very promising roster to be eliminated in the first round.

Schlotterbeck germany world cup

Nico Schlotterbeck #15 of Germany celebrates scoring

What happens if Germany draw to Ecuador?

Germany would remain the leaders of Group E if they draw today’s match against Ecuador. With this, they would continue to have a fairly comfortable path to the knockout stage. However, Sebastian Beccacece’s team would be almost eliminated from the tournament, as they depend on Curaçao’s result and their two points leave them in a poor position in the tiebreaker for the best third-placed teams.

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What happens if Germany lose to Ecuador?

Although Germany lose to Ecuador, they could remain at the top of Group E. While Ivory Coast could level them on points with a victory, Julian Nagelsmann’s team have the goal difference in their favor. In addition, Sebastian Beccacece’s team could qualify for the Round of 32 as a best third-placed team. However, they would depend on the performances of their rivals, with the tiebreakers serving as their main argument.

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