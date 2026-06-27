Is Luka Modric playing? Croatia vs Ghana confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Croatia disappointed in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, losing 4–2 to England. However, they managed to keep their hopes alive by defeating Panama. Looking to secure their place as the runners-up in Group L, they face Ghana in their final group-stage match. Needing a victory, fans are closely watching the status of Luka Modrić in Zlatko Dalić’s team.

Luka Modrić will start for Croatia, as he is fully fit and has no suspensions pending. As the central figure of the team’s play, head coach Zlatko Dalić could hand him a starting role for the third consecutive match, looking to dominate possession and limit Ghana. Despite already being 40 years old, he remains one of the tournament’s best midfielders, standing out for his vision, passing, and physical consistency.

Alongside Modrić, Croatia will start Mateo Kovacic and Martin Baturina, looking for physical strength in midfield while also having the quality to control the tempo of the game. Likewise, Marin Pongracic and Josip Šutalo will complete the defensive line. However, Ivan Perišić and Josip Stanišić will once again be key in exploiting the space behind Ghana’s defense, finding space and taking advantage of their goalscoring ability.

Ghana could cause Croatia significant problems, as they combine a solid defensive style with a highly efficient attack. Head coach Carlos Queiroz builds his team from the back to the front, relying on a low defensive block in their first games in the 2026 World Cup. However, they excel on the counterattack, breaking quickly through Kamaldeen Sulemana and Antoine Semenyo. Alongside them, Jordan Ayew will be crucial in the goalscoring side.

Petar Musa #26 of Croatia celebrates with teammates.

Croatia confimed lineups vs Ghana

As one of the most impressive national teams of the last few years, Croatia arrive as the favorites to defeat Ghana. To do so, head coach Zlatko Dalić is expected to maintain his attacking approach, with a crowded midfield led by Luka Modrić. However, defensive consistency will be crucial, as their opponents excel on the counterattack and could cause them significant problems.

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With this in mind, Croatia will lineup as follows: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Marin Pongracic, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina; Petar Musa.

Ghana confirmed lineups vs Croatia

After surprising in their opening matches of the 2026 World Cup, Ghana will be looking for their second victory to secure qualification as the runners-up in Group L. To do so, they could repeat the same approach they used against England. However, their main challenge will be in attack, as being efficient on the counterattack will be vital if they are to score. With this in mind, Antoine Semenyo will need to shine in the attacking department.

Considering this, Ghana will play as follows: Benjamin Asare; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah; Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo; Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo.

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