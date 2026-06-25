Why is Nico Schlotterbeck not playing for Germany against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup?

Germany have established as one of the best teams in the world. Implementing an offensive style of play, they have managed to secure two victories at the 2026 World Cup. In addition, they have turned their midfield into one of the team’s most competitive areas, often dominating their opponents. However, head coach Julian Nagelsmann faces several defensive challenges vs Ecuador, as he will be unable to count on Nico Schlotterbeck.

Nico Schlotterbeck has been diagnosed with a medial ligament injury in his left ankle following the match against Ivory Coast. With this in mind, he will miss the remainder of the 2026 World Cup, as he faces a two-month recovery period, according to Christian Falk, a well-known German journalist. Without his presence on the field, head coach Julian Nagelsmann loses his leader, making this one of the most significant absences for the team.

“We’ll miss Schlotti enormously on the pitch. He’s an outstanding defender and his ability to play out from the back is exceptional. He could have played a big role at this World Cup. We all tried to lift his spirits yesterday and fortunately, he’s a very positive person who is already looking ahead. The fact that he’s staying here with the squad for now is a lovely gesture because he also has an influence off the pitch,” Julian Nagelsmann said in a press conference.

Despite the long-term nature of the injury, Germany cannot replace him on the roster, meaning they will rely on Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Malick Thiaw, and Waldemar Anton. Given those options, Nagelsmann may not face many problems covering his absence, as Tah and Rüdiger are highly experienced and have performed at a remarkable level. However, the real challenge will come against other top contenders such as Argentina, Spain, France, and others.

Nico Schlotterbeck #15 of Germany receives medical attention.

Nico Schlotterbeck’s plans could change after the injury blow

While Nico Schlotterbeck has just renewed his contract with Borussia Dortmund, he had a strong chance of changing clubs for the 2026–27 season. As one of the team’s best players, he was offered a lucrative contract running through 2031. However, he reportedly included a €50 million release clause for clubs such as Real Madrid or Liverpool. After suffering a serious injury, his plans could change significantly.

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see also Germany vs Ecuador: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group E game

With at least two months of recovery ahead of him, he could decide to recover fully at Borussia Dortmund. With this, he would look to regain his competitive rhythm and his best form on the field, completely changing his plans for the near future. Despite this, he may not rule out a move in the winter transfer window, leaving the door open for Real Madrid or Liverpool. However, the ideal scenario could be postponing his departure until the 2027–28 season.