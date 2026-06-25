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Have Ecuador secured a place in the Round of 32 after beating Germany 2-1?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Gonzalo Plata #19 of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring against Germany.
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesGonzalo Plata #19 of Ecuador celebrates with teammates after scoring against Germany.

Ecuador has delivered one of the most stunning results of the 2026 World Cup so far by upsetting Germany with a 2-1 victory at a packed MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Following a thrilling conclusion to Group E, fans are now questioning whether La Tri has done enough to officially lock up a spot in the knockout stage.

With the massive win against Germany, Ecuador has mathematically secured its place in the Round of 32. Ecuador currently sits at the very top of the wild-card standings for third-placed teams, making it impossible for them to drop below the threshold required to advance.

Already-finished third-place teams like Scotland, South Korea, and Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot catch Ecuador in the standings. With other groups still to finish, Ecuador is already guaranteed to be among the top eight third-place teams moving on, while Senegal finishes at the bottom of Group E with zero points.

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