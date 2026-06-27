How to watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch DR Congo vs Uzbekistan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO DR Congo vs Uzbekistan WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, June 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

DR Congo enters this final group stage match with their tournament destiny on the line. After securing a hard-fought draw against Portugal but falling to Colombia, the Leopards know that only a victory will give them a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout rounds. The urgency is palpable, as they must transition from a defensive mindset to an all-out attacking approach to secure the vital three points.

For Uzbekistan, their debut at the global tournament has been a harsh lesson. With zero points and a crushing -7 goal difference after two games, qualification is a remote possibility. This match is now about national pride and proving they can compete on the world stage. Facing a DR Congo side that must push forward, Uzbekistan has an opportunity to play spoiler and hunt for their first-ever tournament point.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations in the tournament could not be more different. DR Congo has shown resilience, holding a European powerhouse to a draw before a narrow defeat. Their defensive structure has been mostly solid, but their attack has been muted, scoring just once. In contrast, Uzbekistan has been overwhelmed, conceding eight goals and looking outmatched against the group’s top teams, highlighting the gap between their domestic league and elite international competition.

The tactical battle will likely be one-sided in terms of possession. Expect DR Congo to dominate the ball and dictate the tempo from the opening whistle. Their game plan will revolve around breaking down a deep-lying Uzbek defense. Uzbekistan, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, will likely focus on staying compact, absorbing pressure, and launching quick counter-attacks to exploit any space left behind by DR Congo‘s aggressive push.

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Motivation is crystal clear for both sides. DR Congo must win, and ideally by a significant margin, to bolster their chances of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams. For Uzbekistan, the goal is to leave the tournament with their heads held high. A draw or a win would be a historic achievement and a foundation to build upon for the future, making them a potentially dangerous opponent with nothing to lose.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This clash in Atlanta will be a historic first. DR Congo and Uzbekistan have never faced each other before in either a competitive match or a friendly. This lack of shared history adds a layer of unpredictability to the encounter, as neither side has a direct precedent to draw upon for this specific matchup.

The novelty extends to their tournament experience against continental confederations. For Uzbekistan, this is their first-ever match against an African nation at the finals. Similarly, DR Congo, in their second tournament appearance, will be playing against a team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the first time on this stage.

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Despite the lack of direct history, recent trends offer insight. DR Congo‘s matches have been consistently low-scoring, with at least one team failing to score in eight of their last 11 games. Conversely, Uzbekistan has been defensively porous, conceding two or more goals in five of their last seven matches. This contrast between DR Congo‘s shy attack and Uzbekistan‘s leaky defense will be the defining statistical storyline.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers have fully fit squads to choose from, with no reported injuries or suspensions heading into this crucial final group fixture.

DR Congo manager Sébastien Desabre is expected to shift to a more attacking formation after the conservative approach against Colombia. This could see a change in midfield, with Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki potentially coming in to provide more creative energy. The focus will be on providing better service to the front two, who have been starved of clear-cut chances so far.

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After a heavy defeat to Portugal, Fabio Cannavaro is also expected to make adjustments to Uzbekistan‘s lineup. Changes are anticipated in midfield to provide more defensive stability and control, with Alijonov and Mozgovoy potentially stepping in. The attacking trio will likely remain unchanged, tasked with creating chances on the break.

DR Congo Projected XI (5-3-2):

Mpasi; Masuaku, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka; Moutoussamy, Kayembe, Sadiki; Bakambu, Wissa

This setup provides a solid defensive base but allows the wing-backs, Masuaku and Wan-Bissaka, to surge forward and support the attack. The success of this formation will depend on the midfield’s ability to control the game and feed strikers Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa, who must be clinical in front of goal.

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Uzbekistan Projected XI (3-4-3):

Nematov; Abdullaev, Khusanov, Ashurmatov; Alijonov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Karimov; Fayzullaev, Ganiev, Shomurodov

A flexible formation designed to stay compact defensively and expand quickly on the counter. The wide midfielders will have a demanding role, tracking back to defend while also providing the primary attacking width. All eyes will be on star forward Eldor Shomurodov to lead the line and create scoring opportunities.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the DR Congo vs Uzbekistan live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, a web browser, and apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

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In addition to this crucial tournament match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and Bundesliga, ensuring you have plenty of soccer action all year round.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month. This plan gives you access to all the live action, as well as on-demand content and analysis shows, providing excellent value for soccer fans.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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