Group E Decided: Germany and Ivory Coast learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

The 2026 World Cup group stage is rapidly drawing to a close, and the final standings for Group E are officially in the books. Germany have advanced as the group winner, punching their ticket to the Round of 32 alongside the Ivory Coast, which secured a second-place finish.

Despite suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on the final matchday, Germany’s position at the top of the table remained secure. Die Mannschaft clinched the top spot with six points, courtesy of back-to-back victories over Curacao and the Ivory Coast in their opening two matches.

On the flip side, the Les Éléphants delivered a commanding 2-0 victory over Curacao to lock down second place in the group, automatically booking their spot in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Ecuador’s impressive upset over Germany saw them finish third in the group with four points, keeping their tournament alive as they await the final wild-card standings to see if they advance as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams. Curacao finishes at the bottom of the group, heading home with just a single point.

Gonzalo Plata #19 of Ecuador celebrates a goal vs Germany. (Getty Images)

Round of 32 venues and potential matchups

By virtue of winning Group E, Germany will play their Round of 32 match on June 29 at Boston Stadium. The European giants will square off against one of the wild-card third-place finishers emerging from Groups A, B, C, D, or F.

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As for the Ivory Coast, the African nation will take the pitch for their knockout opener on June 30 at Dallas Stadium. Their opponent will be the runner-up from Group I, a spot currently projected to be claimed by either powerhouse France or Norway.

The outlook is a bit more unpredictable for Ecuador. Should they successfully slip into the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-place teams, their exact placement will be determined by FIFA’s tournament bracket draw.

Depending on how the final wild cards shake out, La Tri could find themselves lined up against heavyweight opponents like England, Switzerland, or co-hosts Mexico, among others.

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