Norway vs France: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I game

The official sheets have dropped for the 2026 World Cup Group I finale at Gillette Stadium, and they contain a pair of massive tactical shocks. With both Norway and France already mathematically qualified for the Round of 32 after securing consecutive opening wins, Norway manager Stale Solbakken has elected to ring the changes, opting to name global superstars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard among the substitutes.

Conversely, the French national camp, commanded by assistant Guy Stéphan while Didier Deschamps is away on compassionate leave, has named a loaded starting eleven. France talisman Kylian Mbappe starts from the opening whistle to spearhead Les Bleus’ attack.

With both teams locked on six points, France needs only a draw to secure the top spot in the section on goal difference, while a rotated Norwegian squad aims to spring a massive surprise.

Norway confirmed lineup

Solbakken has entirely altered his tactical spine to preserve his premier assets for the single-elimination phase. Egil Selvik gets the nod in goal ahead of veteran Orjan Nyland. Leo Ostigard lines up in central defense alongside tournament debutant Henrik Falchener and left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan.

The midfield features an entirely reworked engine room, with Patrick Berg anchoring alongside Fredrik Aursnes, Kristian Thorstvedt, and Rangers’ creative talent Thelo Aasgaard. Out wide, Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup will support Crystal Palace striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who leads the line while Haaland rests.

Norway Starting XI: Egil Selvik; Leo Ostigard, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener; Patrick Berg, Fredrik Aursnes, Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb; Jorgen Strand Larsen.

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France confirmed lineup

Stéphan has maintained an incredibly strong framework to ensure France locks down the top seed. Mike Maignan commands the penalty area behind a defensive unit consisting of Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, and Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix, who earns a high-profile start.

Aurelien Tchouameni wears the captain’s armband in midfield, partnering with Manu Kone to form a robust double-pivot shield. Further forward, Michael Olise handles the central playmaker duties, flanked by Ousmane Dembele and Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Desire Doue, while Mbappe leads the hunt for goals up front.

France Starting XI: Mike Maignan; Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue.

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