How DR Congo’s win, draw, or loss vs Uzbekistan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

It all comes down to this. As DR Congo and Uzbekistan face off in their Group K finale, both teams know their 2026 World Cup survival hinges on 90 crucial minutes. With their World Cup dreams hanging by a thread, a single performance will dictate the final standings, offering both nations one last, desperate chance to grasp a historic triumph before the final whistle.

The Congolese earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Portugal in its opening match before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Colombia, while Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia and then suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against Portugal. It enters the final matchday with one point and everything to play for.

Sebastien Desabre’s side showed impressive resilience against two of the strongest teams in Group K, especially in the opening match when it held Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to a draw.

Yoane Wissa became the national team’s hero in that match after scoring the equalizer, giving DR Congo its first-ever World Cup point. The forward remained the biggest attacking threat for the Leopards, alongside experienced striker Cedric Bakambu.

Position Team W-D-L GD PTS 1. Colombia 2-0-0 +3 6 2. Portugal 1-1-0 +5 4 3. DR Congo 0-1-1 -1 1 4. Uzbekistan 0-0-2 -7 0

On the other hand, Uzbekistan arrives at the match already facing elimination pressure after two difficult losses. The national team showed promise in its World Cup debut against Colombia, but could not maintain that level before Portugal exposed its defensive weaknesses in a 5-0 defeat. Fabio Cannavaro’s side had already made history by reaching its first-ever World Cup, but the final group match represented a chance to leave a positive impression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if DR Congo wins and Uzbekistan loses?

A DR Congo victory would completely change the Group K picture. The Leopards would move to four points and secure third place in the group, putting them in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage.

The result would eliminate Uzbekistan from the tournament and leave DR Congo waiting for confirmation from the other groups. Under the expanded 2026 World Cup format, the eight best third-placed teams advance, meaning four points would give DR Congo a realistic chance of progressing.

Yoane Wissa #20 of Congo DR celebrates scoring

Advertisement

Advertisement

There would even be a little possibility of DR Congo finishing second if Portugal suffered a heavy defeat against Colombia and the goal difference swung dramatically. However, the most realistic outcome would be third place and a potential knockout qualification.

For Portugal, a DR Congo win would create extra pressure. If Portugal lost to Colombia, both teams would finish on four points, although Portugal’s much stronger goal difference would likely protect Roberto Martínez’s side.

What happens if DR Congo draws vs Uzbekistan?

A draw would leave DR Congo on two points and Uzbekistan on one point. The Leopards would finish above Uzbekistan but would almost certainly miss out on qualification because two points are unlikely to be enough among the best third-place teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Uzbekistan, the result would confirm elimination at the bottom of Group K. The national team would finish its first World Cup appearance without a victory but with valuable experience gained against elite opponents.

Chancel Mbemba of DR Congo.

The draw would also help Portugal. A point shared between DR Congo and Uzbekistan would guarantee that Portugal advances to the knockout stage regardless of its own result against Colombia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For DR Congo, however, it would feel like a missed opportunity after competing so well against stronger opponents. The national team’s defensive discipline earned praise, but it needed a victory to turn strong performances into history.

What happens if Uzbekistan wins and DR Congo loses?

An Uzbekistan victory would create one of the biggest surprises of the group stage. The White Wolves would move to three points and overtake DR Congo for third place in Group K.

However, Uzbekistan’s chances of advancing would remain complicated because of its poor goal difference after heavy defeats against Colombia and Portugal. A large winning margin would likely be required to improve its position among third-place teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abbosbek Fayzullaev #22 of Uzbekistan celebrates a goal.

For DR Congo, defeat would end its World Cup dream immediately. The Leopards would fall to the bottom of the group with only one point, despite producing competitive performances against two tournament contenders.

Portugal would benefit from this scenario as well. With DR Congo eliminated, Portugal would secure automatic qualification before facing Colombia, leaving that match focused mainly on deciding first place.

Advertisement