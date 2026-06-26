How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Group H is going down to the wire. As Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia clash in a massive 2026 World Cup group stage finale, the ripple effects will be felt across the entire bracket. With Spain and Uruguay battling simultaneously, every single goal matters. Thus, the final result will completely flip the final standings and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The World Cup debutant has captured the imagination of viewers after earning impressive draws against both Spain and Uruguay, while Saudi Arabia enters the final matchday knowing victory is essential to keep its knockout hopes alive. Every goal across the two simultaneous matches could alter the standings in an instant.

Spain leads Group H with four points after defeating Saudi Arabia and drawing with Cape Verde. Uruguay and Cape Verde both sit on two points after drawing their opening two matches, while Saudi Arabia remains bottom with one point following its draw against Uruguay and heavy defeat to Spain.

That leaves all four nations with something to fight for heading into the final round of fixtures. Spain controls its own destiny, Cape Verde stands on the brink of history, Uruguay is under pressure after two draws, and Saudi Arabia must chase victory to avoid elimination.

Position Team Points Goal Difference 1. Spain 4 +4 2. Uruguay 2 0 3. Cape Verde 2 0 4. Saudi Arabia 1 -4

What happens if Cape Verde wins?

A victory would be the perfect ending to Cape Verde’s remarkable group-stage campaign. Five points would guarantee qualification for the Round of 32 and secure a top-two finish regardless of any other result.

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Laros Duarte of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring a goal.

Spain’s position would also remain extremely strong. If Spain defeats or draws with Uruguay, La Roja would finish as Group H winner, while Uruguay would suddenly find itself needing victory to avoid slipping into a dangerous third-place position.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, would be eliminated after finishing bottom of the standings. The defeat would end the Green Falcons’ World Cup campaign despite entering the day with qualification still mathematically possible.

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What happens if Cape Verde draws with Saudi Arabia?

A draw creates by far the most complicated picture in Group H. Cape Verde would move onto three points, while Saudi Arabia would be eliminated with only two.

If Spain defeats Uruguay, Cape Verde would finish second and automatically qualify for the knockout stage. Uruguay would remain on two points and see its tournament come to an end.

Vozinha #1 of Cape Verde applaud fans after the 0-0 draw against Spain.

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Should Spain and Uruguay also draw, both Uruguay and Cape Verde would finish level on three points. Second place would then be determined by FIFA’s official tiebreaking procedures, including goals scored and other ranking criteria if necessary. The team missing out on second would still hope to advance among the tournament’s best third-placed finishers.

If Uruguay defeats Spain, Cape Verde would drop into third place despite remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage. Qualification would then depend on how its three-point total compares with the other third-placed teams across the tournament.

What happens if Saudi Arabia wins?

A defeat would dramatically change the entire group. Cape Verde would remain on two points and be eliminated from the World Cup despite its impressive performances against Spain and Uruguay.

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Mohammed Al-Owais #21 and Saud Abdulhamid #12 of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia would climb onto four points and suddenly become a serious contender for qualification. If Spain defeats or draws with Uruguay, the Green Falcons would move into the top two and secure automatic progression.

If Uruguay defeats Spain, Saudi Arabia would likely finish third with four points. That total would still leave the Asian nation in an excellent position to advance among the best third-placed teams.

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