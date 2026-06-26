How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Norway could impact the 2026 World Cup Group I standings

France and Norway delivered exactly what fans hoped for from their World Cup campaigns, with both national teams entering their final Group I clash after securing qualification and setting up a battle between two of the tournament’s biggest attacking stars. The final result between France and Norway will decide who finishes top of the group and who faces a more difficult path in the knockout stage.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been among the standout performers of the 2026 World Cup so far, with both forwards scoring four goals across their opening two matches. France and Norway have already shown their quality, but the meeting at Gillette Stadium carries huge importance because the winner will claim first place in Group I.

Heading into the final matchday, France sits first in Group I with six points and a +5 goal difference, while Norway is second with six points and a +4 goal difference. Both national teams have won their opening two matches, meaning neither side can fall out of the top two positions regardless of the outcome.

Senegal and Iraq are fighting separately for third place, but they cannot catch either France or Norway. The battle between Les Bleus and the Vikings is purely about finishing position, knockout bracket placement, and gaining a potentially easier route toward the latter stages of the tournament.

Position Team Points Goal Difference Status 1. France 6 +5 Qualified (Top 2 locked) 2. Norway 6 +4 Qualified (Top 2 locked) 3. Senegal 0 -3 Can only finish 3rd or 4th 4. Iraq 0 -6 Can only finish 3rd or 4th

France enters the match after convincing victories over Senegal and Iraq, while Norway impressed in its first World Cup appearance since 1998 by defeating Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2. Haaland has scored twice in each match, while Mbappe has also started the tournament in unstoppable form, making the clash one of the most anticipated games of the group stage.

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What happens if France wins?

If France wins against Norway, Les Bleus will finish top of Group I with nine points, and Norway will drop to second place with six points.

A victory would confirm France’s status as one of the strongest teams in the competition and continue its perfect group-stage record. Didier Deschamps’ side would advance as group winners and receive a more favorable Round of 32 matchup against a third-place qualifier from one of several groups.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after France’s win over Senegal.

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The top spot could prove extremely valuable because it avoids some of the stronger runners-up from other sections. France would continue on the side of the bracket that could provide a smoother path toward another deep World Cup run.

What happens if France and Norway play out a draw?

A draw would also send France into first place because their superior goal difference gives them the advantage.

The two teams would both finish with seven points, but France’s +5 goal difference would keep them ahead of Norway’s +4. The late goal Norway conceded against Senegal became a major factor because, before that moment, the Vikings had a better goal-scoring advantage.

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Marcus Thuram of France celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Pierre Kalulu.

A shared result would mean France maintains their preferred knockout route, while Norway would move into the second-place position. The match would still underline how closely matched the two European heavyweights have been throughout the group stage.

What happens if Norway wins?

If Norway defeats France, the Vikings will jump to first place in Group I with nine points, forcing France into second place.

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The change would have a major impact on the knockout bracket. France would face the runner-up path, beginning with a Round of 32 match against the Group E second-place team, which is expected to be the Ivory Coast.

Norway players celebrate

That route could become significantly more challenging, with potential meetings against some of the tournament’s biggest nations in later rounds. Norway, meanwhile, would benefit from taking the easier position after producing one of the biggest statements of the group stage.

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