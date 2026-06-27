How to watch Colombia vs Portugal in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Colombia vs Portugal WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, June 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes are sky-high in this Group K finale, as the top spot is on the line in one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage. Colombia enters this clash leading the group, needing only a draw to secure a more favorable path in the knockout rounds. Their consistent and composed performances have positioned them well, but they face their toughest test yet against a formidable opponent.

Portugal, currently trailing by two points, has a clear objective: win. After a stunning 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan where Cristiano Ronaldo found his scoring touch, Roberto Martínez’s squad is brimming with confidence. This match is a direct battle for control of the group, with the winner earning a significant advantage and the loser facing a much more challenging opponent in the Round of 32.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations have arrived at this crucial juncture through different paths. Colombia has been a model of consistency, securing two professional victories, including a hard-fought 1-0 win over a DR Congo side that held Portugal to a draw. Their organized approach and clinical execution have made them a difficult team to break down throughout the 2026 tournament.

In contrast, Portugal shook off an underwhelming start to deliver a statement win. Their tactical identity revolves around dominating the ball, boasting an average of 70% possession in their first two games. The key to this match will be whether Portugal‘s patient, possession-based attack can unlock Colombia‘s defense, or if Colombia‘s rapid counter-attacks, led by the electrifying Luis Díaz, can exploit the space left behind by Portugal’s advancing players.

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The motivation for both squads is immense. Finishing first in Group K means facing one of the eight best third-placed teams, a significantly more favorable draw. The runner-up, however, is projected to face a powerhouse like Spain in the next round. This fixture isn’t just about winning the group; it’s about charting a manageable course through the high-pressure knockout stages of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match marks a historic first, as Colombia and Portugal have never faced each other in an official or friendly competition. With no direct history to draw upon, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this decisive group stage encounter.

While they have never met, we can look at their records against similar opposition. Portugal has a solid history against CONMEBOL teams at the global showpiece, with a record of two wins, one draw, and just one loss in four matches. Their most recent victory came against Uruguay in the 2022 tournament. Colombia, on the other hand, has had mixed results against UEFA nations, winning three, drawing three, and losing five of their 11 encounters.

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Looking at recent tournament form, Colombia has been formidable in group play, winning seven of their last eight group stage matches. They have been prolific in that span, scoring 18 goals while conceding only five. Portugal‘s attack, fresh off a five-goal performance, will test that defensive record, setting up a classic clash of an in-form offense against a historically resilient group stage competitor.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams head into this critical match with nearly full-strength squads, giving their managers a wealth of tactical options.

Colombia has looked settled and confident, with no new injury concerns reported. Néstor Lorenzo is expected to field a familiar lineup, relying on the creativity of James Rodríguez in midfield and the attacking threat of Luis Díaz, who has been central to their offensive efforts. The energetic midfield duo of Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos provides the engine room for their balanced system.

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Portugal also boasts a clean bill of health. Roberto Martínez‘s primary decisions will revolve around managing his star-studded attack. Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice against Uzbekistan, is expected to lead the line. However, the immense depth provided by players like João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos gives Portugal the flexibility to adapt their strategy as the game unfolds.

Colombia Projected XI (4-3-3): Ospina; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Ríos, Rodríguez; Díaz, Arias, Córdoba.

This lineup offers a blend of defensive solidity and counter-attacking speed. Daniel Muñoz’s forward runs from right-back have been a key source of offense, while Luis Díaz provides a constant threat from the wing, capable of creating chances out of nothing.

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Portugal Projected XI (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Leão, Ronaldo.

This formation allows Portugal to control the midfield through the technical quality of Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes. The front three offers a potent mix of pace and clinical finishing, with Ronaldo serving as the focal point of the attack.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Colombia vs Portugal match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

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In addition to this crucial World Cup match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

A subscription to Fubois available for $14.99/month. This plan includes live and on-demand access to all covered sporting events, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

For a complete schedule of all tournament games, check out our World Cup TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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