How Senegal’s win, draw, or loss vs Iraq could impact the 2026 World Cup Group I standings

Senegal and Iraq enter their final 2026 World Cup group match knowing that their tournament future could be decided by a single result. This clash will determine whether either national team can keep their knockout-stage dream alive after both suffered defeats in their opening two matches.

Both sides arrive at the meeting after difficult campaigns so far, with Senegal losing to France and Norway, while Iraq fell against the same two opponents. The final Group I fixture represents a last opportunity for both national teams to fight for a place among the eight best third-placed teams that will advance to the Round of 32.

Before the final matchday, France and Norway have already secured their places in the knockout stage after collecting six points from two victories each. France sits top with a +5 goal difference, while Norway follows closely behind with a +4 mark, meaning their own head-to-head battle will decide first place.

At the bottom of the group, Senegal and Iraq remain without a single point. Senegal currently holds third place because their goal difference is -3 compared to Iraq’s -6, but both teams know that only a victory can give them a chance of continuing their World Cup journey.

Position Team GP W D L GD PTS Status 1. France 2 2 0 0 +5 6 Qualified 2. Norway 2 2 0 0 +4 6 Qualified 3. Senegal 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Active 4. Iraq 2 0 0 2 -6 0 Active

A draw would leave both teams with just one point, which is expected to be insufficient in the race for the best third-place spots. The pressure is enormous, especially because the 48-team World Cup format gives teams one final opportunity to survive through the expanded knockout qualification system.

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What happens if Senegal wins?

If Senegal beats Iraq, the Lions of Teranga will finish third in Group I with three points and eliminate Iraq from the tournament.

However, Senegal’s qualification would still not be guaranteed. The African side would need to wait for results from other groups because only the eight strongest third-place teams will advance to the Round of 32.

The Senegal team before the International Friendly match between Brazil and Senegal

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Goal difference could become the deciding factor. Senegal enters the match with a -3 goal difference after defeats against France and Norway, meaning a convincing victory would greatly improve their chances of moving into the knockout stage.

What happens if Iraq wins?

If Iraq defeats Senegal, the Lions of Mesopotamia will move into third place with three points, while Senegal will finish last and be eliminated.

The challenge for Iraq is that their goal difference puts them in a difficult position. After heavy defeats to Norway and France, Iraq enters the final game with a -6 goal difference, meaning a narrow victory may not be enough to secure one of the best third-place positions.

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Iraq players celebrating

A big win would significantly improve Iraq’s chances, but the national team would still need favorable results from other groups. Their path is much more complicated because they need both a positive result and help elsewhere.

Iraq has shown fighting spirit despite facing one of the toughest groups in the tournament. Their only goal so far came from Aymen Hussein, who scored against France, but defensive struggles have left them with a difficult task heading into the final match.

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What happens if Senegal and Iraq draw?

If Senegal and Iraq finish level, both teams will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

A draw would technically move Senegal to third place because of their better goal difference, while Iraq would remain fourth. However, one point would not be enough to compete with the other third-place teams fighting for knockout qualification.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal reacts

The result would end the World Cup hopes of two teams that entered the tournament with different expectations. Senegal arrived as one of Africa’s strongest representatives, while Iraq returned to the competition for only the second time in its history.

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