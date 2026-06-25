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Germany vs Ecuador: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group E game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Joshua Kimmich #6 of Germany and Moises Caicedo #23 of Ecuador.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Francois Nel/Getty ImagesJoshua Kimmich #6 of Germany and Moises Caicedo #23 of Ecuador.

Germany face Ecuador in their last clash of Group E, chasing an unbeaten path to the Round of 32. While Julian Nagelsmann’s team have managed to shine, Sebastian Beccacece’s team need a victory to keep dreaming of a knockout-stage spot, as their 2026 World Cup future is at risk. As the final clash before the next round, both sides may decide to field their best lineup, promising a great match.

While head coach Sebastian Beccacece managed to build a fairly solid team during the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Ecuador have failed to shine at the 2026 World Cup. After losing to Ivory Coast and drawing with Curaçao, they arrive for the match against Germany with an urgent need to secure a victory. To do so, they could maintain their tactical approach, trusting that Enner Valencia and Gonzalo Plata improve their goalscoring output.

Despite arriving with several uncertainties, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has managed to elevate Germany into a favorite to win the title. Relying on a very impressive possession-based style of play, Deniz Undav has emerged as the team’s offensive leader. To achieve this, Jamal Musiala and Felix Nmecha have been key, leading the creative side of the game. In addition, Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich have excelled in the defensive phase.

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Germany predicted lineup vs Ecuador

After arriving in excellent winning form, Germany come in as the clear favorites to secure a victory against Ecuador. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to count on Nathaniel Brown or Nico Schlotterbeck due to injuries. As a result, David Raum and Antonio Rüdiger could start. In addition, Deniz Undav could take the starting spot from Kai Havertz because of his outstanding form, while Jamal Musiala would start once again.

The German national team

The German national team

Considering this, Germany could lineup as follows: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, David Raum; Aleksandar Pavlović, Felix Nmecha; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Deniz Undav.

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How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

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How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

Ecuador predicted lineup vs Germany

Ecuador arrive at the match needing a victory against Germany to keep dreaming of the Round of 32. Head coach Sebastian Beccacece would maintain his offensive approach, led by Gonzalo Plata and the veteran Enner Valencia. In addition, Moisés Caicedo would be the leader of the midfield, looking to limit their opponent. In defense, Willian Pacho would remain the undisputed leader of the back line.

With this in mind, Ecuador could play as follows: Hernán Galíndez; Alan Franco, Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié; John Yeboah, Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite, Alan Minda; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Nico Schlotterbeck not playing for Germany against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup?

Why is Nico Schlotterbeck not playing for Germany against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup?

After shining in their opening matches of the 2026 World Cup, Germany have emerged as one of the top contenders. However, head coach Julian Nagelsmann faces a difficult defensive challenge, as Nico Schlotterbeck will not be available for the match against Ecuador.

How to watch Ecuador vs Germany in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Ecuador vs Germany in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Ecuador and Germany will square off in Matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this exciting clash live in the United States.

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E standings

After their two victories in the 2026 World Cup, Germany face Ecuador in the last match of Group E. While Julian Nagelsmann’s team are already in the Round of 32, Sebastian Beccacece’s team are playing for their future. Therefore, a win, a draw, or a loss could change Group E.

What is Ivory Coast’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Germany?

What is Ivory Coast’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Germany?

Ivory Coast climbed in the FIFA world ranking ahead of their match against Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

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