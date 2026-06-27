Why isn’t Declan Rice starting for England against Panama at the 2026 World Cup?

Declan Rice has established himself as one of the most fundamental anchors for the England national team in recent years, mirroring his rise as an elite midfielder with Arsenal. However, as the lineups were released ahead of today’s 2026 World Cup group stage clash against Panama at Gillette Stadium in Boston, his absence from the starting eleven raised several eyebrows among fans.

Rice will not start the match against Panama as he continues to recover from a minor lower-body issue. Following England‘s previous match against Ghana, the midfielder was spotted leaving the stadium with heavy wrapping around his left calf, sparking immediate concern that he had sustained an injury during the game.

Fortunately, the FA has since reported that the strapping was merely a precautionary measure and that Rice had only suffered a minor knock. The central midfielder subsequently sat out Thursday’s training session before successfully returning to practice alongside his teammates on Friday.

Despite his return to the training pitch, Rice has not yet recovered entirely from the knock. With qualification to the knockout rounds on the line, head coach Thomas Tuchel has decided against risking the Arsenal star from the opening whistle, opting to keep him on the bench with the potential to log second-half minutes to maintain match fitness ahead of the Round of 32.

Harry Kane #9 and Declan Rice #4 of England during training.

England looking for the first position with an offensive lineup

During his pre-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel noted that both Rice and Elliot Anderson “had minor issues after the match but had enough time to recover.” Ultimately, the German manager chose to act conservatively with the Arsenal anchor while giving Anderson the green light to start in the midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Safe before kickoff: How Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kane’s England already qualified for the Round of 32

The manager made several notable adjustments following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana, losing defender Reece James to injury while also dropping wingers Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke to the bench for the first time in the World Cup.

Aiming for a more attack-minded blueprint, Tuchel will deploy a dynamic double pivot featuring Anderson and Jude Bellingham, offering a much more offensive look than a traditional Rice-led midfield. Currently tied with Ghana at four points, a decisive win over Panama would place the Three Lions in a prime position to win Group L and secure a favorable Round of 32 matchup against a third-place wild card, at the moment being Senegal.