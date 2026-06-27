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Is Harry Kane playing? Panama vs England confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Harry Kane #9 of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England have arrived at the 2026 World Cup as clear favorites to win the title, recording one victory and one draw. Looking to secure first place in Group L, they face Panama today as the favorites to claim the win. However, Thomas Christiansen’s team may not make things easy, as they are chasing their first victory of the tournament. Therefore, fans are closely watching the status of Harry Kane.

Harry Kane will start for England, as he is fully fit and has no suspensions pending. With first place in the group not yet secured, head coach Thomas Tuchel could stick with the experienced striker, as he remains the team’s best player. In addition, he will be looking to close the gap on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland in the 2026 World Cup‘s scoring charts, arriving highly motivated.

Alongside Kane, Thomas Tuchel will rely on Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka on the wings, looking to exploit the spaces in the opposition’s defense. In addition, Jude Bellingham will once again be essential as the attacking midfielder, making runs into space. As a clearly attack-minded team, they are aiming to shine in the goalscoring department. However, the defense remains a major talking point, as they will be without Reece James at right back.

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Panama have failed to make an impact at the 2026 World Cup. While they delivered competitive performances, they were unable to secure even a draw, leaving them eliminated. Nevertheless, head coach Thomas Christiansen will be looking to earn at least a draw or a victory, defeating England in what would be a historic result. To achieve this, they are expected to stick with the same tactical approach: Defensive solidity and counterattacks.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates with Harry Kane #9 after scoring a goal.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates with Harry Kane #9 after scoring a goal.

Panama confirmed lineup vs England

Looking for their first victory at the 2026 World Cup, Panama will rely on their defensive solidity as their main weapon against England. As a result, Thomas Christiansen is likely to stick with his five-man defensive line. However, they will look to attack on the counter, making use of their wing-backs and wide midfielders. Their biggest challenge will be in the goalscoring department, meaning all eyes are on Tomás Rodriguez.

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How to watch Panama vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Panama vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

With this in mind, Panama will play as follows: Orlando Mosquera; Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, José Córdoba, Andrés Andrade, Jorge Gutiérrez; Cristian Martínez, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey, José Luis Rodríguez; Tomás Rodriguez.

England confirmed lineup vs Panama

England could adopt a highly attacking approach to face Panama. To do so, Thomas Tuchel will keep Harry Kane as the focal point of the attack. However, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka are the players with the greatest opportunity to shine, as the veteran striker could create plenty of space for them. In addition, Djed Spence has emerged as the leading candidate to start at right back, as Reece James will miss the match through injury.

Considering this, England will lineup as follows: Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford.

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