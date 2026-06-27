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How Algeria’s win, draw, or loss vs Austria could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Algeria players
© Getty ImagesAlgeria players

Algeria and Austria head into their decisive 2026 World Cup Group J showdown with everything still on the line after each collected three points from their opening two matches. With Argentina already securing first place and Jordan eliminated, the battle for the remaining qualification places will be settled by the final result between these evenly matched sides.

The final Group J encounter at Arrowhead Stadium carries enormous significance, with both Algeria and Austria knowing their World Cup future depends on the final whistle. Austria currently sits second thanks to a superior goal difference, while Algeria occupies third despite matching its opponent’s three-point tally.

The fixture also revives memories of one of the World Cup’s most controversial moments. The nations last met at the 1982 World Cup, where Austria won 2-0 before becoming involved in the infamous “Disgrace of Gijon,” a result that ultimately led FIFA to introduce simultaneous kickoffs during the final group-stage matches.

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Algeria recovered impressively after a heavy opening defeat to Argentina by defeating Jordan 2-1, showing resilience and tactical flexibility under Vladimir Petkovic. Riyad Mahrez once again emerged as the creative heartbeat of the side, while Amine Gouiri and Nadhir Benbouali provided the goals that revived Algeria’s qualification hopes.

PositionTeamW-D-LGDPTS
1.Argentina2-0-0+56
2.Austria1-0-103
3.Algeria1-0-1-23
4.Jordan0-0-2-30

Austria also arrives after mixed results, opening with a convincing victory over Jordan before suffering defeat against Argentina. Ralf Rangnick’s side remains one of the tournament’s most organized teams, relying on aggressive pressing, midfield intensity, and experienced leaders such as Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and David Alaba.

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What happens if Algeria wins and Austria loses?

An Algerian victory changes everything immediately. Algeria moves to six points and finishes second in Group J, securing automatic qualification to the Round of 32.

Luca Zidane of Algeria.

Luca Zidane of Algeria.

Austria, meanwhile, drops to third and must wait for results elsewhere to confirm if they qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. The win also reshapes the knockout bracket, likely sending Algeria toward a clash with a top Group H winner.

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This outcome represents Algeria’s cleanest path forward, removing all uncertainty and avoiding reliance on goal difference or external results.

What happens in case of a draw between Algeria and Austria?

A draw creates the most complicated but fascinating scenario. Both teams finish on four points, but Austria retains second place due to their superior goal difference.

Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer of Austria

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Austria qualify as runners-up, while Algeria finish third but remain strong contenders for knockout qualification as best third-placed side. The numbers suggest four points is usually enough to progress, making this a relatively safe outcome for both.

This scenario also revives historical echoes of cautious football between nations with shared incentives, where game control matters more than ambition in the final minutes.

What happens if Austria wins and Algeria loses?

A defeat places Algeria in serious danger. It remains on three points and drops firmly into third place with a negative goal difference, leaving its qualification hopes dependent on other groups.

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Riyad Mahrez of Algeria.

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria.

Austria would climb to six points and comfortably secure second place. Algeria’s campaign would then hinge on whether its record is strong enough to rank among the best third-placed teams across the tournament.

In most projections, a loss would likely end Algeria’s World Cup journey unless other results fall perfectly in their favor.

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