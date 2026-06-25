World Cup Daily Recap: Vinicius Junior is very serious and South Korea’s disaster

The final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage has officially delivered tournament-defining drama and massive upsets across the brackets. On the newest edition of Rabona TV’s daily recap, Adrian Sousa breaks down a high-stakes schedule that locked in the first set of Round of 32 knockout matchups.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on all the tactical breakdowns.

The headline event featured a tense Group B grudge match between co-hosts Canada and Switzerland to determine the group winner. The Swiss side put together a disciplined, resilient performance to edge out the Canadians, securing the top spot in the group and forcing Canada to settle for second place.

The most shocking storyline of the day emerged from Group A, where South Africa pulled off a massive upset by defeating South Korea. The stunning victory completely reshuffled the group math, punching a historic ticket to the knockout rounds for Bafana Bafana and setting up a thrilling Round of 32 clash against Canada.

Meanwhile, the show evaluates Group C action, where tournament favorites Brazil continued to build dangerous momentum. Vinícius Júnior put together a spectacular individual display to guide the Seleção to a comfortable, dominant win over Scotland. In the same group, a resilient Haiti squad fought remarkably hard but was ultimately edged out by a clinical Morocco team.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the latest goals, final group tables, and knockout bracket configurations.