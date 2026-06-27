How Croatia’s win, draw, or loss vs Ghana could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

With their World Cup survival on the line, Croatia and Ghana are gearing up for a fiercely contested Group L finale. A single moment could alter the course of their World Cup journey forever, with a win, draw, or loss dictating whether Croatia marches on to glory, clings to the hope of third-place calculations, or suffers the sheer heartbreak of elimination.

The match carries huge importance because England and Panama are also playing at the same time, meaning the final table could shift until the final whistle. Croatia has three points after beating Panama, while Ghana sits on four points after a victory and a draw, keeping both teams alive for different reasons.

Croatia entered the tournament facing questions about whether its experienced core could still compete at the highest level. After suffering a 4-2 defeat against England in the opening match, the national team responded with a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama thanks to Ante Budimir’s second-half goal, keeping the qualification dream alive.

The biggest advantage for Croatia remains its incredible tournament experience, led by captain Luka Modric. At 40 years old and with 200 international appearances, he continues to control matches through his vision, passing, and ability to slow down or accelerate the tempo whenever needed. The Checkered Ones’ midfield strength with Modric and Mateo Kovacic will be essential against Ghana’s energetic style.

Position Team W D L GD Pts 1. England 1 1 0 +2 4 2. Ghana 1 1 0 +1 4 3. Croatia 1 0 1 -1 3 4. Panama 0 0 2 -2 0

Meanwhile, Ghana arrives with confidence after collecting four points from its first two matches. The Black Stars defeated Panama 1-0 before producing a disciplined defensive performance to hold England to a goalless draw. The African side has impressed with its organization, pressing, and ability to transition quickly from defense into attack.

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What happens if Croatia wins and Ghana loses?

A Croatia victory would completely change the Group L picture. Three points would move Croatia to six points and guarantee a top-two finish, sending the national team directly into the Round of 32.

If England fails to beat Panama, Croatia could even finish first in the group. However, if England wins, Croatia would likely secure second place while Ghana would drop down the table.

Petar Musa #26 of Croatia celebrates with teammates.

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For Ghana, a defeat would not necessarily end the tournament. With four points already collected, the Black Stars would still have a strong chance of advancing through the best third-place ranking system.

Croatia would rely on exactly the kind of match where experience matters most. A tense, high-pressure encounter could favor a side that has already reached the final stages of previous World Cups.

What happens if Croatia draws vs Ghana?

A draw would create a complicated situation for Croatia. The national team would finish the group stage with four points and likely remain in third place, meaning qualification would depend on the wider third-place rankings.

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The result would be much better news for Ghana. A draw would move the Black Stars to five points and guarantee automatic qualification to the knockout round.

Ivan Perisic of Croatia

Ghana would also keep the possibility of winning the group alive depending on what happens between England and Panama. A point would allow the team to continue its impressive tournament run without needing help from other groups.

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For Croatia, a draw would keep hope alive but remove control from its own hands. The national team would have to wait and see whether four points and its goal difference are enough to move forward.

What happens if Ghana wins and Croatia loses?

A defeat would put Croatia in the most dangerous position. The national team would remain on three points and enter a nervous wait, depending on results from other groups and the third-place qualification table.

Ghana, meanwhile, would move to seven points with a victory and become a serious contender to finish first in Group L. If England drops points against Panama, Ghana would win the group outright.

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Antoine Semenyo of Ghana

Croatia’s biggest concern would be its goal difference after already suffering a heavy defeat against England. A loss could leave the 2018 World Cup finalists needing several results to go their way.

Ghana would continue its impressive defensive record and secure one of the biggest achievements in its recent World Cup history. The national team has already shown it can frustrate stronger opponents, and another disciplined performance could send Croatia into trouble.

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