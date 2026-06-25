Why is Marco Reus missing the 2026 World Cup for Germany?

After several years without being truly competitive, Germany have managed become a highly competitive team at the 2026 World Cup. With two convincing victories, they are closing in on the top spot in their group, emerging as a top contender for the title after several years. To achieve this, head coach Julian Nagelsmann has built a highly competitive roster, relying on a mix of young and veteran players, but Marco Reus remains out for one clear reason.

Marco Reus is the major absence from Germany’s roster due to tactical decisions. Despite still playing for LA Galaxy, he is already 37 years old and never consolidated as an undisputed starter in the national team. Because of this, he has decided to bet on younger players, as Jamal Musiala emerges as the starter in that position and they have several players as backup options.

Despite injuries hampering his career on several occasions, Reus managed to play 48 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists. In his appearance at the 2018 World Cup, he recorded one goal and one assist, but Germany were eliminated in the group stage. In addition, he missed the 2014 and 2022 editions. Rather than giving him one last opportunity, Nagelsmann decided to carry out a clear generational transition.

As one of the best players for LA Galaxy, Marco Reus played 20 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists, maintaining a level of performance consistent in the 2025-26 season. However, he suffered a thigh injury that sidelined him for 122 days and caused him to miss 8 matches. With a contract running until December 31, 2027, the German star still has plenty of matches ahead of him as he looks to maintain his competitiveness.

LA Galaxy star Marco Reus.

Who has taken Marco Reus spot in Germany’s 2026 World Cup roster?

After disappointing in the last two World Cup editions, Germany decided to rebuild their sporting project, leaving out Marco Reus and several other legends. To do so, Julian Nagelsmann has relied on promising players, with Jamal Musiala becoming the undisputed starter in the attacking midfield role. At just 23 years old, he is already a fixture in the national team, where he has scored one goal and serves as the creative hub of the squad.

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Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has several alternatives to Musiala as his backup. With his impact on the field, Felix Nmecha can take on this offensive role, leaving the midfield to Leon Goretzka or Nadiem Amiri. In addition, Florian Wirtz can also move from the left wing into the attacking midfield position. Therefore, Marco Reus appears unlikely to return to Germany, leaving his chapter with the national team closed.