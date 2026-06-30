Why is Mexico vs Ecuador delayed? Updated start time for 2026 World Cup clash

Mexico and Ecuador were originally scheduled to kick off their high-stakes match on Tuesday, June 30th, at 9 p.m. ET at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. However, a sudden pregame postponement has left fans waiting for answers ahead of this highly anticipated Round of 32 clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The opening whistle for the crucial matchup has been temporarily put on hold due to torrential rainfall and a high threat of lightning and electrical activity currently hammering the stadium. While meteorologists had anticipated inclement weather for the region, the rapid deterioration of atmospheric conditions just an hour before game time ultimately forced FIFA officials to delay the start of the match.

Both national squads had already arrived at the venue and were preparing to take the pitch for their standard pre-match warm-up routines at 8 p.m. ET, even as an ominous darkness blanked the sky above the stadium while fans cautiously began returning to their seats in the stands.

As of right now, tournament organizers have officially pushed back the kickoff by one hour from its original slot, slating the match between Mexico and Ecuador to begin at 10 p.m. ET. With the severe weather conditions finally easing up around the stadium, both national teams have officially taken the pitch to undergo their pregame warm-up routines ahead of the newly scheduled start time.

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What does FIFA say about adverse weather conditions?

As previously seen across various tournaments hosted in the United States, FIFA enforces strict safety guidelines mandating that any lightning strike detected within an eight-mile radius of an open-air venue triggers an immediate shelter-in-place order. Under these rules, both teams must remain inside their respective locker rooms and fans are required to clear the open seating bowl to seek shelter under covered concourses, with a mandatory 30-minute countdown clock resetting with every subsequent lightning strike.

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This exact protocol was previously utilized during the France-Iraq group stage match earlier this month, when a massive thunderstorm and severe lightning rolled over Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. In that particular instance, the match on American soil was ultimately delayed for nearly two hours before conditions cleared, a lengthy disruption that tournament officials are hoping to avoid duplicating tonight in Mexico City.