Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Who, when and where will Mexico play in the Round of 16?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Raul Jimenez celebrate a goal for Mexico.
© Getty ImagesRaul Jimenez celebrate a goal for Mexico.

Mexico didn’t disappoint in front of their own fans at Mexico City Stadium, turning in a strong performance to beat Ecuador 2-0 and book their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The co-hosts broke the deadlock through a well-worked attacking move that caught Ecuador off guard. Roberto Alvarado slipped a pass into space to spring Julian Quiñones, who took the ball in stride and fired it past goalkeeper Hernan Galindez to open the scoring — his third goal of the tournament.

El Tri doubled their advantage soon after, when brilliant interplay between Quiñones and Raul Jiménez carved out space at the edge of the box, allowing Jiménez to curl a finish into the top corner to seal the game and give his team a spot in the next round.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

With the win, Javier Aguirre’s men keep alive their bid to match or better Mexico‘s best-ever World Cup showings, the quarterfinal runs they produced as hosts back in 1970 and 1986.

Tweet placeholder

Mexico’s Round of 16 rival and venue

After defeating Ecuador, Mexico will face the winner of England and DR Congo in the Round of 16 on July 5 at Mexico City Stadium, keeping El Tri on home turf for a second straight knockout match.

Advertisement
List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

On paper, England would appear to be the likely next opponent, as clear favorites over the African side. Should they come out on top, Mexico would have a chance at revenge, as the two sides have met only once before at a World Cup, back in 1966, when the Europeans won 2-0 in the group stage.

If DR Congo pull off the upset, it would mark their first-ever World Cup meeting with Mexico. The two sides do have one prior meeting, though, a 2006 friendly that the North Americans won 2-1 in the buildup to that year’s World Cup in Germany.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mexico’s World Cup record at Estadio Azteca: Unbeaten streak stays alive after Ecuador victory

Mexico’s World Cup record at Estadio Azteca: Unbeaten streak stays alive after Ecuador victory

With a 2-0 win against Ecuador, Mexico has kept alive its unbeaten record at Estadio Azteca in the World Cup.

How many penalties are in a World Cup shootout? Rules and how it works

How many penalties are in a World Cup shootout? Rules and how it works

Penalty shootouts are becoming a regular presence during the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, and function as the match's tiebreaker.

How far have Ecuador advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Ecuador advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Ecuador could tie their best ever performance in this competition if they beat Mexico.

Why is Mexico vs Ecuador delayed? Updated start time for 2026 World Cup clash

Why is Mexico vs Ecuador delayed? Updated start time for 2026 World Cup clash

The game between Mexico and Ecuador for the 2026 World Cup has suffered a sudden delay due to the weather conditions.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo