Is Raul Jimenez playing? Mexico vs Ecuador confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Mexico and Ecuador are set to collide today, Tuesday, June 30th, in a massive Round of 32 showdown in the 2026 World Cup at the historic Estadio Azteca. With El Tri heavily focused on staging a deep tournament run on home soil, fan speculation has intensely centered around whether star striker Raul Jimenez will anchor the attack from the opening whistle.

Jimenez has been included in the starting XI against Ecuador. Head coach Javier Aguirre made the tactical decision to rest the Fulham striker on the substitutes’ bench during the final group-stage match against Czechia, as Mexico had already locked up the top spot in the group. Now fully fresh and fit, Jimenez will make his highly anticipated return to the lineup.

El Tri enters the knockout stage on the heels of a flawless group-stage campaign, distinguishing themselves as the only team in the entire tournament to not concede a single goal during the opening round. A clinical 2-0 victory over South Africa set the tone before a gritty 1-0 win over South Korea, which allowed Aguirre to heavily rotate his squad as Mexico cruised past Czechia 3-0 to complete a perfect start.

Conversely, Ecuador arrives in the Round of 32 after securing a dramatic knockout berth as a third-place qualifier out of Group E. A tough 1-0 defeat to the Ivory Coast and a frustrating scoreless draw against Curaxao left La Tri‘s tournament hopes hanging by a thread, but a historic 2-1 upset over Germany punched their ticket to the knockouts, providing a massive morale boost they hope to ride all the way.

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Mexico and Ecuador clash after a heated night at the team hotel

In a fiery matchup between two Latin American rivals, Ecuador’s arrival in Mexico City was met with a hostile reception from the locals. On Monday night, June 29th, a large group of passionate Mexican supporters swarmed the hotel where the Ecuadorian national team was staying, setting off a barrage of loud fireworks, aggressive chants, musical serenades, and car horns in a deliberate attempt to disrupt the players’ sleep, with video clips of the scene quickly going viral on social media.

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see also What is Mexico’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Ecuador?

On Tuesday morning, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) quickly fired back, releasing an official statement condemning the “unsporting actions” ahead of the match. “Regarding certain off-the-pitch actions that occurred in the buildup to the Round of 32 match, the Ecuadorian Football Federation informs that it has sent a formal complaint to the organization, as this behavior is a far cry from the principles of fair play, equality, and unity that a football World Cup should represent,” part of the statement read.

Confirmed lineups for Mexico and Ecuador

Mexico’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo; Gilberto Mora, Erik Lira, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez; Julian Quiñones.

Head coach: Javier Aguirre.

Ecuador’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Hernan Galindez; Alan Franco, Joel Ordoñez, William Pacho, Piero Hincapie; John Yeboah, Pedro Vite, Moises Caicedo, Nilson Angulo; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia.

Head coach: Sebastian Beccacece.

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