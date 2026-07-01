Christian Pulisic fit to start for USMNT against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Christian Pulisic has reignited championship expectations for the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup, putting together a string of elite group-stage performances that were only temporarily derailed by a minor calf tweak. With a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on the horizon, Pulisic officially declared himself fully fit and ready to anchor the attack from the opening whistle.

Speaking with media members on Tuesday ahead of the team’s final training session, the American captain provided an encouraging update on his physical status. “I felt great in the last game against Turkey. I’m feeling good this week, and I’m definitely ready to go for tomorrow,” Pulisic stated, while confidently adding that he is physically prepared to log a full 120 minutes if the knockout match requires extra time.

The AC Milan forward has completely recovered from the lingering calf tightness that kept him sidelined as a precaution during the group-stage match against Australia. He made a seamless return to the pitch in the group finale against Turkey, where head coach Mauricio Pochettino heavily rotated his squad, subbing Pulisic on in the 58th minute to inject immediate pace, creativity, and elite dribbling down the right wing.

Later, during an exclusive interview with Fox Sports, Pulisic offered a realistic assessment of what the Americans will face against their European opponents: “We’re expecting a really tough game. We saw a lot of good things from them in the group stage. We’ve seen in the knockouts so far that there hasn’t been an easy game for anyone, so we’re not expecting an easy game at all. I think it’s gonna be a good battle. We have to put on a really good performance if we want to win.“

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States fields questions from the media during the training session.

The single-elimination matchup against Bosnia represents a massive hurdle for the USMNT, serving as an opportunity to punch a ticket to the Round of 16 while simultaneously shattering a frustrating historical narrative. Entering Wednesday’s match, the Stars and Stripes are desperate to snap a glaring, multi-tournament winless slump when facing European opposition on the big stage.

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In total, the USMNT’s active drought against UEFA opponents has ballooned to 13 consecutive matches without a victory. The Americans last tasted success against a European nation over five years ago (a friendly win over Northern Ireland back in March 2021), a persistent monkey on their back that the squad is eager to shake off under the bright lights of a home World Cup.

Pulisic stands on the precipice of USMNT history

Now fully cleared by the medical staff, Pulisic is locked into Pochettino’s starting XI against Bosnia and Herzegovina as the U.S. chases a spot in the next round. Having already tallied a crucial assist in the tournament opener against Paraguay, the former Borussia Dortmund winger aims to replicate his clutch 2022 World Cup heroics, though this particular match holds immense individual significance for his international legacy.

As it stands, Pulisic has racked up 33 career goals across 88 caps for the USMNT, leaving him just one strike away from tying soccer legend Eric Wynalda (34 goals) for fourth place on the United States’ all-time men’s scoring list.

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