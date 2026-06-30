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Ecuador’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Mexico

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Moises Caicedo is a leader of Ecuador
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMoises Caicedo is a leader of Ecuador

There are some Round of 32 matches at the 2026 World Cup that promise to be thrilling, and Ecuador‘s clash with Mexico is one of them, even if there is a significant gap between the two teams in the FIFA World Ranking.

Ecuador are currently 24th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,592.59 points. That is one place lower than in the June 11 update, despite recovering from a defeat to Ivory Coast and a draw with Curaçao by beating Germany to qualify for the knockout stage.

After finishing third in Group E, Ecuador went from being on the brink of elimination to becoming a confident side capable of challenging a team that won all three of its group-stage matches.

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Mexico’s ranking

Mexico have enjoyed an excellent tournament so far, winning all three group-stage matches against South Africa, South Korea and Czechia to finish top of Group A and earn a home knockout match against Ecuador.

Mexico were perfect in the group (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Mexico were perfect in the group (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

They are currently ninth in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,736.01 points. That is five places higher than in the June 11 update after their perfect group-stage campaign.

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Is Raul Jimenez playing? Mexico vs Ecuador confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

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Is Raul Jimenez playing? Mexico vs Ecuador confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Mexico have spent long periods among the world’s top national teams. Their highest ranking was fourth in 1998, while their lowest position came in 2015, when they dropped to 40th.

Ecuador’s highest ranking

Ecuador have also reached impressive heights in the FIFA World Ranking. Their highest-ever position was 10th in 2013, while their lowest ranking was 76th in 1995.

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