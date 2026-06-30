Why isn’t Edson Alvarez starting for Mexico against Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico take on Ecuador in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, looking for a spot among the 16 best teams of the tournament. For this fixture, coach Javier Aguirre has chosen to leave Edson Alvarez out of the starting lineup at Mexico City Stadium.

Despite this being the biggest match of Mexico‘s tournament so far, Aguirre has opted to go in a different direction with his captain from kickoff. Taking his place is Cesar Montes, who slots in alongside Johan Vasquez at the heart of the defense.

The call isn’t tied to fitness or any disciplinary issue — Alvarez is fully healthy and has no suspension hanging over him, but Aguirre preferred to go back to the same central defensive pairing he used in the opener against South Africa, where Montes was sent off and missed the following match.

Alvarez took his place in Matchday 2 against South Korea, and played alongside Montes in the final group game against Czechia. But for this crucial game against Ecuador, Aguirre is going back to his preferred pairing, with Montes and Vasquez forming the central defense together once again.

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Mexico looking for a spot in the Round of 16

Mexico are hoping to make the most of home advantage and will look for a win in front of their own fans to keep playing on home soil. Should they beat Ecuador, Mexico would play at Mexico City Stadium against the winner of England and DR Congo, who meet in Atlanta in their own Round of 32 tie.

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Playing as hosts has historically suited Mexico well, as their best World Cup campaigns came when they hosted the tournament in 1970 and 1986, reaching the quarterfinals on both occasions. This year they’ll look to set a new mark, having gotten off to a strong start by winning all of their group-stage matches without conceding a single goal.