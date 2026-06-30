Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Paraguay vs France: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
This could be a thrilling match
© Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesThis could be a thrilling match

There have already been several surprises at the 2026 World Cup, but none was more unexpected than Paraguay‘s penalty shootout victory over Germany in the Round of 32 to reach the last 16. Their next opponent is France.

The match between Paraguay and France is scheduled for July 4, just one day after the Round of 32 concludes. While France may enter as the favorite, Germany’s elimination showed that no team can afford to underestimate its opponent.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium, one of the tournament’s largest venues with a capacity of 67,593. The stadium should see another packed crowd as Paraguay attempt to continue their remarkable run against a great team.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Their previous match

The two teams reached this stage in very different ways. While the tournament has already produced several surprises, including Cape Verde’s draw against Spain, Paraguay and France booked their places in the Round of 16 with contrasting performances.

Orlando Gill was Paraguay’s hero against Germany (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Orlando Gill was Paraguay’s hero against Germany (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Paraguay’s victory was filled with tension. Germany came from behind to level the match at 1-1, had a goal disallowed in extra time, and Paraguay missed two penalties that could have sealed the shootout before finally advancing.

Advertisement
Jurgen Klopp admits Germany ‘100% have to change a few things’ after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit to Paraguay

see also

Jurgen Klopp admits Germany ‘100% have to change a few things’ after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit to Paraguay

France, meanwhile, had a much more comfortable path. They showcased their attacking quality throughout the match against Sweden, securing a 3-0 victory to book their place in the Round of 16 with an impressive all-around performance.

A famous antecedent

These teams have produced two memorable meetings. The first came at the 1958 World Cup, when Paraguay led 3-2 before France mounted a comeback to win 7-3. They met again in the Round of 16 in 1998, where eventual champions France needed a 114th-minute golden goal from Laurent Blanc to eliminate Paraguay.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jurgen Klopp admits Germany ‘100% have to change a few things’ after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit to Paraguay

Jurgen Klopp admits Germany ‘100% have to change a few things’ after disappointing 2026 World Cup exit to Paraguay

After suffering a shocking 2026 World Cup elimination against Paraguay, Jurgen Klopp stated that Germany's soccer federation "100% have to change a few things."

Paraguay eliminate Germany: First World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo’s Brazil in 2002

Paraguay eliminate Germany: First World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo’s Brazil in 2002

Paraguay eliminated Germany following a thrilling penalty shootout, markin Germany's first World Cup exit to a South American side since Ronaldo's Brazil in 2002.

Who, when and where will Paraguay play in the Round of 16?

Who, when and where will Paraguay play in the Round of 16?

In a thrilling penalty shootout, Paraguay eliminated Germany and will play in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Paraguay could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Paraguay could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Germany and Paraguay are clashing, and depending on the scenario, the 2026 World Cup bracket could see several modifications.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo