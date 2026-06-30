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Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mexico play again in their country
© David Ramos/Getty Images Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesMexico play again in their country

After the dramatic finishes in the opening Round of 32 matches at the 2026 World Cup, another tense contest could be in store as Mexico take on Ecuador for a place in the last 16.

Mexico enjoyed a flawless group stage, making history by defeating South Africa, South Korea and Czechia to finish top of Group A. That achievement also earned them the advantage of remaining in their home country for the knockout stage, where they will look to continue their impressive run.

Ecuador’s path to the knockout stage was far more stressful, but it also gave them plenty of confidence. After opening with a defeat to Ivory Coast, they were held to a draw by Curaçao, leaving them with no margin for error against Germany in their final group match, which they won.

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Ecuador's list

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Mexico's list

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The stadium

The venue for this match is Estadio Azteca in Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico. It has a capacity of 87,523.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match between Mexico and Ecuador.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Raul Jimenez playing? Mexico vs Ecuador confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Is Raul Jimenez playing? Mexico vs Ecuador confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Mexico and Ecuador are clashin in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32, with the presence of star Raul Jimenez being one of the main questions for the game.

What is Mexico’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Ecuador?

What is Mexico’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Ecuador?

Amid growing doubts, Mexico have managed to remain unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup, surprising everyone. As a result, they have climbed several places in the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of their match against Ecuador.

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico and Ecuador will face against each other for the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Here’s everything you need to know about watching this matchup live in the United States.

How Mexico’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Mexico’s win, draw, or loss vs Ecuador could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Mexico is riding high after a flawless, perfect run through the group stage, but it is running straight into an Ecuador squad absolutely buzzing with confidence after a dramatic, shock victory over Germany.

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